---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2b67a035 ---- Beautiful and Spacious Victorian 1BR Apartment Just 2 Blocks West of Cheesman Park! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Stunning Garden Level Unit! -In-unit Laundry! -Major Grocers and Natural Food Stores Nearby! -Less than Three Blocks from Cheesman Park! -Beautifully-landscaped Yard! -Private Apartment Located in Divided Victorian Home! 1070 Marion Unit 1 12-Month Lease $1250 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash, gas, and heat. tenant billed separately for electricity by Xcel Energy.). $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed