Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

1070 Marion

1070 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1070 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2b67a035 ---- Beautiful and Spacious Victorian 1BR Apartment Just 2 Blocks West of Cheesman Park! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 -Stunning Garden Level Unit! -In-unit Laundry! -Major Grocers and Natural Food Stores Nearby! -Less than Three Blocks from Cheesman Park! -Beautifully-landscaped Yard! -Private Apartment Located in Divided Victorian Home! 1070 Marion Unit 1 12-Month Lease $1250 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash, gas, and heat. tenant billed separately for electricity by Xcel Energy.). $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Thank you very much for your time and interest! Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Marion have any available units?
1070 Marion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1070 Marion currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Marion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Marion pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Marion is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Marion offer parking?
No, 1070 Marion does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Marion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Marion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Marion have a pool?
No, 1070 Marion does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Marion have accessible units?
No, 1070 Marion does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Marion have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Marion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Marion have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Marion does not have units with air conditioning.

