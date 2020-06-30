Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

There's an anything-goes kind of vibe here, in RiNo - this is not a neighborhood for the faint of heart - and if eclectic is just how you like things, chances are you'll love it here. Which brings us to Modera River North, brand-new apartments in the heart of the River North Art District.One look at the building and it's hard not to love what the architects did with the place, with asymmetrical angles and a beautiful mash-up of exterior textures, the look is just the right amount unconventional. An expansive clubhouse delivers great spaces for hanging out or working from home.All the amenities are tightly on point, designed to take advantage of the Denver climes, including a year-round pool and spa deck with outdoor media and roof-top deck offering simply stunning city and mountain views. The apartments are open and light-filled, well-appointed spaces with luxe details throughout: pendant lighting, eco-friendly flooring, USB ports, and Nest thermostats. And - bonus! - here you'll find three-bedroom floor plans, which anyone will tell you is a rare find in downtown Denver.Our location is nothing short of sublime, right on the path of the First Fridays Art Walk on Blake Street and within walking or biking distance to Denver Central Market, Coors Field, and dozens of bars and restaurants - many touted as the best in Denver. The East Rail Line to DIA is just blocks away; downtown Denver is a seven-minute Uber ride. I-70 and I-25 are just minutes away too.Here, our goal is simple, yet bold: help you get the apartment home you want and make sure you're happy long after you move in. Ready to live legendary?