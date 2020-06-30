All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Modera River North

2840 Blake Street · (201) 957-7670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2840 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 238 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,408

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,433

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1143 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera River North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
There's an anything-goes kind of vibe here, in RiNo - this is not a neighborhood for the faint of heart - and if eclectic is just how you like things, chances are you'll love it here. Which brings us to Modera River North, brand-new apartments in the heart of the River North Art District.One look at the building and it's hard not to love what the architects did with the place, with asymmetrical angles and a beautiful mash-up of exterior textures, the look is just the right amount unconventional. An expansive clubhouse delivers great spaces for hanging out or working from home.All the amenities are tightly on point, designed to take advantage of the Denver climes, including a year-round pool and spa deck with outdoor media and roof-top deck offering simply stunning city and mountain views. The apartments are open and light-filled, well-appointed spaces with luxe details throughout: pendant lighting, eco-friendly flooring, USB ports, and Nest thermostats. And - bonus! - here you'll find three-bedroom floor plans, which anyone will tell you is a rare find in downtown Denver.Our location is nothing short of sublime, right on the path of the First Fridays Art Walk on Blake Street and within walking or biking distance to Denver Central Market, Coors Field, and dozens of bars and restaurants - many touted as the best in Denver. The East Rail Line to DIA is just blocks away; downtown Denver is a seven-minute Uber ride. I-70 and I-25 are just minutes away too.Here, our goal is simple, yet bold: help you get the apartment home you want and make sure you're happy long after you move in. Ready to live legendary?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin, $25 package concierge
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 100lbs combined
Dogs
fee: $250
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $175
Parking Details: $75 single, $125 tandem, $115 single with storage.
Storage Details: $115 single parking with storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera River North have any available units?
Modera River North has 19 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera River North have?
Some of Modera River North's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera River North currently offering any rent specials?
Modera River North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera River North pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera River North is pet friendly.
Does Modera River North offer parking?
Yes, Modera River North offers parking.
Does Modera River North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera River North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera River North have a pool?
Yes, Modera River North has a pool.
Does Modera River North have accessible units?
Yes, Modera River North has accessible units.
Does Modera River North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera River North has units with dishwashers.

