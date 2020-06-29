All apartments in Denver
1 North Clarkson street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 10:15 PM

1 North Clarkson street

1 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 700 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all the necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include a shared washer and dryer in the basement. Parking for this property is a carport. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dinning options.

Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 North Clarkson street have any available units?
1 North Clarkson street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 1 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
1 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 North Clarkson street is pet friendly.
Does 1 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 1 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 1 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 1 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 1 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 1 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 North Clarkson street does not have units with dishwashers.
