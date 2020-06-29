1 North Clarkson street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Denver will welcome you with 700 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all the necessary appliances. Other great features of this home include a shared washer and dryer in the basement. Parking for this property is a carport. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or porch! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dinning options.



Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



