3930 ConstitutionAve.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

3930 Constitution Ave. -

Located in beautiful and quiet Georgetown Square at the corner of Academy and Constitution.

This place is immaculate. Easily the nicest and cleanest rental around. Two stories with full basement- 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath- 1,809 sq ft- Recently remodeled-it has all new carpet, slate floors, wood accents, completely remodeled bathrooms, all new doors, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware, new dishwasher and microwave, a second fridge, tons of counter and storage space, A/C, ceiling fans throughout, customizable closet organizers, washer and dryer, 2 car covered carport, front security door, rear sliding glass that opens to a private patio, storage shed, secure mail delivery, and so much more! Owner pays HOA which includes exterior and lawn maintenance, snow and trash removal, recycling, cable, and water. Lease also includes use of the clubhouse and pool. Don't miss out on this gem! Sorry this is a no pet property. For additional info, please call of text Dan at 719-331-0411.



No Pets Allowed



