Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3930 ConstitutionAve.

3930 Constitution Ave · (719) 331-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3930 Constitution Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3930 ConstitutionAve. · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
3930 Constitution Ave. -
Located in beautiful and quiet Georgetown Square at the corner of Academy and Constitution.
This place is immaculate. Easily the nicest and cleanest rental around. Two stories with full basement- 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath- 1,809 sq ft- Recently remodeled-it has all new carpet, slate floors, wood accents, completely remodeled bathrooms, all new doors, oil rubbed bronze fixtures and hardware, new dishwasher and microwave, a second fridge, tons of counter and storage space, A/C, ceiling fans throughout, customizable closet organizers, washer and dryer, 2 car covered carport, front security door, rear sliding glass that opens to a private patio, storage shed, secure mail delivery, and so much more! Owner pays HOA which includes exterior and lawn maintenance, snow and trash removal, recycling, cable, and water. Lease also includes use of the clubhouse and pool. Don't miss out on this gem! Sorry this is a no pet property. For additional info, please call of text Dan at 719-331-0411.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4251152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have any available units?
3930 ConstitutionAve. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have?
Some of 3930 ConstitutionAve.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 ConstitutionAve. currently offering any rent specials?
3930 ConstitutionAve. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 ConstitutionAve. pet-friendly?
No, 3930 ConstitutionAve. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. offer parking?
Yes, 3930 ConstitutionAve. offers parking.
Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 ConstitutionAve. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have a pool?
Yes, 3930 ConstitutionAve. has a pool.
Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have accessible units?
No, 3930 ConstitutionAve. does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 ConstitutionAve. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 ConstitutionAve. has units with dishwashers.
