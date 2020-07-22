3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Stetson Hills
Price and availability
VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 3254-301 · Avail. now
$1,620
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft
Unit 3268-303 · Avail. now
$1,645
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft
Unit 3254-303 · Avail. now
$1,645
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft
See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enchanted Springs.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bike storage
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft. ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, quality window coverings, air conditioning, extra storage, and an in-home washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Enchanted Springs have any available units?
Enchanted Springs has 10 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.