Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 AM

Enchanted Springs

3281 Divine Hts · (719) 223-4847
Location

3281 Divine Hts, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3254-301 · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 3268-303 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 3254-303 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enchanted Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
bike storage
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Enchanted Springs. Settle down in one of our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with quartz countertops, dishwasher, breakfast bar, den/study, plush carpeting, 9ft. ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, quality window coverings, air conditioning, extra storage, and an in-home washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lb weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs weight limit and breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enchanted Springs have any available units?
Enchanted Springs has 10 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Enchanted Springs have?
Some of Enchanted Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enchanted Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Enchanted Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enchanted Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Enchanted Springs is pet friendly.
Does Enchanted Springs offer parking?
Yes, Enchanted Springs offers parking.
Does Enchanted Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enchanted Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enchanted Springs have a pool?
Yes, Enchanted Springs has a pool.
Does Enchanted Springs have accessible units?
Yes, Enchanted Springs has accessible units.
Does Enchanted Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enchanted Springs has units with dishwashers.
