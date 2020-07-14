Paloma Terrace

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $400, with good credit
Move-in Fees: $170 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 25 Lbs Each; No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.