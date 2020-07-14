All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Paloma Terrace

2910 Sage St · (719) 626-4233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Indian Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24 · Avail. Sep 19

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Sep 30

$835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 01 · Avail. Sep 12

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paloma Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
internet access
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $400, with good credit
Move-in Fees: $170 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 25 Lbs Each; No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paloma Terrace have any available units?
Paloma Terrace has 4 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Paloma Terrace have?
Some of Paloma Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paloma Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Paloma Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paloma Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Paloma Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Paloma Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Paloma Terrace offers parking.
Does Paloma Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paloma Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paloma Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Paloma Terrace has a pool.
Does Paloma Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Paloma Terrace has accessible units.
Does Paloma Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Paloma Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
