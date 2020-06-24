All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 150 31st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
150 31st St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

150 31st St

150 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

150 31st Street, Boulder, CO 80305
Martin Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 3 bedroom 1 bath has hardwood floors and washer & dryer. There is an attached carport and shed, fenced yard and long driveway. Garbage is included. To schedule a tour of this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 31st St have any available units?
150 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 150 31st St have?
Some of 150 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
150 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 150 31st St offer parking?
Yes, 150 31st St offers parking.
Does 150 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 31st St have a pool?
No, 150 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 150 31st St have accessible units?
No, 150 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 150 31st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 31st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 31st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 31st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Two Nine North
1955 30th St
Boulder, CO 80301
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College