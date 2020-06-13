151 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO📍
An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.
There are 34 neighborhood subdivisions in Louisville offering homes for rent and friendly environments where you can find an apartment. Commercial leasing companies and private property holders are inspired to hold the quality of living to a high standard. Signing a lease on most properties will require a rental history check, a background check and a security deposit. Rental apartments range from cozy and clean to luxurious and ornate, it all depends on your personal preferences.
The suburban setting brings with it plenty of parking, and forgetting to lock your car door may not even jar you awake at night. During the summer months, you might just leave it parked all weekend while you get around town on your bicycle while getting in a good cardio workout. Choosing to rent an apartment means you could have access to luxury amenities such as swimming pools and workout rooms, while choosing a home for rent could mean plenty of front and backyard space for recreation.
The southern central border of the city comes to an apex at the confluence of the Boulder Turnpike and the Northwest Parkway. The I-25 corridor is nearby to the east while Highway 287 cuts through the eastern section of town.
Central / South Louisville: Residents of this area have excellent commuting options with close proximity to Highway 36 into Boulder and the Northwest Parkway leading to I-25. Local shopping and dining are aplenty for residents of the Old Town, Enclave, Cedarwood Solar Park, Grove at Harper Lake and Wildridge neighborhoods.
North Louisville : Definitely a more rural area of the overall community, the area offers a vast amount of outdoor recreational opportunities, especially around the Louisville Reservoir and the nearby Waneka Reservoir. Residents of the Fischers, Jefferson Place, Louisville Heights, Parkwood, Louisville North and Hunters Ridge communities can expect to stretch out in the open whenever they like.
West Louisville: This area is especially convenient for commuters to Boulder and fun seekers looking to access the nearby Rock Mountains. Residents of the Club Homes at Coal Creek, Cedarwood Solar Park, Meadows at Coal Creek and Centennial Heights West communities have quick access to South Boulder Road and the Boulder Turnpike. Local shopping options await at the Village Shops at Colony Square and the Superior Marketplace.
East Louisville: This district is perfect for folks who need direct access to the I-25 corridor for their work commute. Baseline Road provides a convenient route to the Interstate for residents of the Dutch Creek, Anderson, Takoda Steel Ranch, Saddleback and Ponderosa neighborhoods. Local shopping options are easy to find at the Louisville Plaza, where you can stock up on picnic items for an outing at the nearby Josephine Roche Open Space and Rothman Park areas.
This community is primarily suburban and rural, so a vehicle is ideal for the winter months and for commuters getting to their nearby destinations. The Boulder and Denver public transportation systems both service the area seven days a week. During the warm spring, summer and fall months, a bicycle can safely get you everywhere you want to be locally via one of the dozens of local outdoor trails.