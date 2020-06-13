Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1226 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1190 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
17 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1168 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2651 sqft
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Pl
1612 Sunset Dr, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
- (RLNE5780444)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
834 W Tamarisk St
834 West Tamarisk Street, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2750 sqft
834 W Tamarisk St Available 09/01/20 Tranquil 2 BR in the Heart of Louisville - This immaculate 2 BR in Louisville is perfect for a business traveler, small family or retired couple looking to have a private retreat in the middle of the action of

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Dahlia St
616 West Dahlia Street, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2105 sqft
616 Dahlia St Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE5845291)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Pheasant Run
115 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
Beautiful, Quiet 2 BED/2 BATH Tri-level Townhome in Hunter's Ridge! Available Now! - Beautiful tri-level townhome in the desired Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and is move in ready! This property has lots of natural light

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Gorham Court
338 Gorham Court, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1764 sqft
338 Gorham Court Available 08/01/20 Biggest back yard around! 4BR, 2 car garage, 2 living spaces! (Gorham) - From the moment you enter this lovely home, you'll appreciate all the living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
338 Pheasant Run
338 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1056 sqft
338 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath townhome in Hunter's Ridge! - Newly updated townhome in Hunter's Ridge community features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property has lots of natural light and an open layout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
378 Pheasant Run
378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1568 sqft
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1041 Lincoln Avenue
1041 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2549 sqft
1041 Lincoln Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, charming 3 bed/3 bath Victorian home in Old Town Louisville - Available 8/1! - Come check out this gorgeous, historic 3 bedroom + den, 3 bathroom Victorian home in Old Town Louisville today!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1375 Golden Eagle Way
1375 Golden Eagle Way, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3432 sqft
1375 Golden Eagle Way Available 09/01/20 Modern North End Louisville Home - Available September 1st! - This contemporary, light-filled home is the perfect fit for a couple or young family looking to explore the town of Louisville and all it has to

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2195 Cliffrose Lane
2195 Cliffrose Lane, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1491 sqft
2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
523 W. Hackberry Street
523 West Hackberry Street, Louisville, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1404 sqft
523 W.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14
1615 Cottonwood Drive, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
704 sqft
1615 Cottonwood Dr #14 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2281734)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1057 West Century Drive - 1
1057 Century Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
701 Jefferson Avenue
701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1306 sqft
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease! You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
Results within 1 mile of Louisville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.

Median Rent in Louisville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Louisville is $1,467, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,820.
Studio
$1,250
1 Bed
$1,467
2 Beds
$1,820
3+ Beds
$2,617
City GuideLouisville
Labor legends: The legend of Louisville, CO says that a collection of underground tunnels led the rough-neck miners to saloons. Spoiler alert: there was never a network of secret saloon connections like that. But there were a lot of basement hideouts where workers hid during some particularly dangerous labor disputes, which is both exciting and scary to consider.

An abundance of natural resources attracted people to the area of Louisville in the late 19th century. What was once a small mining community began a transition in the 1950's to what is today an ideal suburban residential district. The area remains rich in resources that make it a particularly livable community. Plenty of open space, friendly people, modern amenities and attractive places for rent are no doubt some of the reasons why Money Magazine loves Louisville so much. They named it the number one place to live in 2009 and 2011 and then gave it high marks again in 2013, ranking it at number two. The town is located just east of Boulder, CO and slightly northwest of downtown Denver. Its position between these two important economic hubs makes it a relaxing place to call home that isn't too far removed from high tech centers of commerce. The small-town feel is accented by a sprawling expanse of open space recreation areas that are interspersed with living communities. It is an ideal area for outdoorsy types who love to bike and hike in the fresh air without being too far removed from civilization.

Having trouble with Craigslist Louisville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Renting in Louisville

There are 34 neighborhood subdivisions in Louisville offering homes for rent and friendly environments where you can find an apartment. Commercial leasing companies and private property holders are inspired to hold the quality of living to a high standard. Signing a lease on most properties will require a rental history check, a background check and a security deposit. Rental apartments range from cozy and clean to luxurious and ornate, it all depends on your personal preferences.

The suburban setting brings with it plenty of parking, and forgetting to lock your car door may not even jar you awake at night. During the summer months, you might just leave it parked all weekend while you get around town on your bicycle while getting in a good cardio workout. Choosing to rent an apartment means you could have access to luxury amenities such as swimming pools and workout rooms, while choosing a home for rent could mean plenty of front and backyard space for recreation.

Neighborhoods of Louisville

The southern central border of the city comes to an apex at the confluence of the Boulder Turnpike and the Northwest Parkway. The I-25 corridor is nearby to the east while Highway 287 cuts through the eastern section of town.

Central / South Louisville: Residents of this area have excellent commuting options with close proximity to Highway 36 into Boulder and the Northwest Parkway leading to I-25. Local shopping and dining are aplenty for residents of the Old Town, Enclave, Cedarwood Solar Park, Grove at Harper Lake and Wildridge neighborhoods.

North Louisville : Definitely a more rural area of the overall community, the area offers a vast amount of outdoor recreational opportunities, especially around the Louisville Reservoir and the nearby Waneka Reservoir. Residents of the Fischers, Jefferson Place, Louisville Heights, Parkwood, Louisville North and Hunters Ridge communities can expect to stretch out in the open whenever they like.

West Louisville: This area is especially convenient for commuters to Boulder and fun seekers looking to access the nearby Rock Mountains. Residents of the Club Homes at Coal Creek, Cedarwood Solar Park, Meadows at Coal Creek and Centennial Heights West communities have quick access to South Boulder Road and the Boulder Turnpike. Local shopping options await at the Village Shops at Colony Square and the Superior Marketplace.

East Louisville: This district is perfect for folks who need direct access to the I-25 corridor for their work commute. Baseline Road provides a convenient route to the Interstate for residents of the Dutch Creek, Anderson, Takoda Steel Ranch, Saddleback and Ponderosa neighborhoods. Local shopping options are easy to find at the Louisville Plaza, where you can stock up on picnic items for an outing at the nearby Josephine Roche Open Space and Rothman Park areas.

Living in Louisville

This community is primarily suburban and rural, so a vehicle is ideal for the winter months and for commuters getting to their nearby destinations. The Boulder and Denver public transportation systems both service the area seven days a week. During the warm spring, summer and fall months, a bicycle can safely get you everywhere you want to be locally via one of the dozens of local outdoor trails.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Louisville?
In Louisville, the median rent is $1,250 for a studio, $1,467 for a 1-bedroom, $1,820 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,617 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Louisville, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Louisville?
Some of the colleges located in the Louisville area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Louisville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Louisville from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

