Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM
333 Apartments for rent in Golden, CO📍
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Denver West
19 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,759
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Sixth Avenue West
30 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
840 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,950
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,011
1520 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Golden Proper
3 Units Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
10 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,729
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1919 Ford St
1919 Ford Street, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3-Bedroom Townhouse in Downtown Golden - Property Id: 297384 Beautiful 3-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Golden. Be the first to live in this unbelievably located property.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2080 sqft
$720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths - This is a huge Golden home at the top of a hill at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Minutes from the School of Mines and downtown Golden.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1212 6th St.
1212 6th Street, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
467 sqft
1212 6th St 2 Available 06/15/20 Updated Golden Apartment Near Mines - Amazing one-bedroom unit on cul-de-sac in Golden * Newer kitchen and bathroom * Large shared yard * Heat, gas, water, sewer, trash provided * Energy efficient windows * Wall air
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1227 8th St
1227 8th Street, Golden, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1560 sqft
1227 8th St Available 08/01/20 Newly Updated Townhouse in Golden Available August 1st! - Newly updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with tons of natural lighting located in Golden.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
East Old Golden Road
1 Unit Available
15683 W. 1st Drive
15683 West 1st Drive, Golden, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
2288 sqft
$850 Signing Bonus Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1067 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Golden Proper
1 Unit Available
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Golden
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ashwood
1 Unit Available
730 Devinney Street
730 Devinney Street, East Pleasant View, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2520 sqft
730 Devinney Street Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Golden! Coming Soon! - 5 BED / 3 BATH - 730 DEVINNEY STREET GOLDEN. CO. 80401 $3,100.00 PLUS ALL SEPARATE UTILITIES. BEAUTIFUL HOME! MUST SEE! GARAGE AND DRIVEWAY PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes
1 Unit Available
5 South Holman Way
5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a spacious living room with fireplace and updated stone surround. Proceed to the nook that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Applewood
25 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Denver West
44 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1375 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1303 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Carmody
49 Units Available
Waterfront
10555 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,082
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
988 sqft
On-site maintenance and management, along with night patrol. Fitness room equipped with cardio and resistance machines, free weights, and pilates equipment. Adjacent to Smith Reservoir.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Union Square
43 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
Foothills
10 Units Available
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
910 sqft
Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout. Fitness center with skylights. Heated swimming pool with sundeck. Walking distance from Green Mountain hiking trails.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Golden, the median rent is $1,072 for a studio, $1,296 for a 1-bedroom, $1,632 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,365 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Golden, check out our monthly Golden Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Golden include Golden Proper.
Some of the colleges located in the Golden area include Colorado School of Mines, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, and Aims Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Golden from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Fort Collins.
