apartments with pool
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with pool
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
60 S Boulder Circle #6024
60 S Boulder Cir, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
60 S Boulder Circle#6024 Available 08/28/20 - 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor apartment, washer/dryer in apartment, off-street parking, access to clubhouse and swimming pool. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3290407)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Noble Park
3280 47th St. #107
3280 47th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1030 sqft
3280 47th St.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
600 Manhattan Drive
600 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
For rent - 600 Manhattan Ave. Unit B-2. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom over 1100 square feet. Recently remodeled, off-street covered parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fireplace, patio. Close to bus line.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frasier Meadows
520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99
520 Mohawk Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1656 sqft
Outstanding 2B/2B w/1500+ SQ. FT! - This 2B/2B is in beautiful condition and has been wonderfully taken care of. View Floor Plan and Video Showing: https://my.matterport.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203
525 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1075 sqft
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 Available 09/01/20 Desirable 2B/2B Top Floor East Boulder Condo - This 2b/2b home unit has been renovated prior to make it lighter and brighter with a fresh coat of paint, new blinds, and new honey plank flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
3150 Iris Ave #308
3150 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3150 Iris Ave #308 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Condo In North Boulder! Perfect Location! Video Below - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University Hill
830 20th St. Unit# 109
830 20th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
830 20th St. Unit# 109 Available 08/07/20 INCLUDES UTILITIES Large 1BR close to CU - This large 1BR apartment is in a complex about 1/2 block from 20th & Broadway. It has a pool & sauna.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkside
2655 Juniper Avenue
2655 Juniper Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
3 bedroom townhome available at Willow Springs in Boulder - Wonderful North Boulder Townhouse in Willow Springs complex, tons of light, three levels, updated appliances, great private patio/yard area, one car garage, washer/dryer included, access to
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
3240 Iris Avenue G112
3240 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
3240 Iris Avenue G112 Available 08/01/20 End Unit 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In A Great Location! Amenities! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9P8oinYEAo&feature=youtu.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32
3250 O'neal Circle Southwest, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
600 sqft
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 Available 08/12/20 PRICE REDUCED! 2 Bedroom in North Boulder - 2 Bd. 1 Bath Condo in North Boulder. Wood laminate floors, large windows, top floor unit/Assigned storage on ground floor/Assigned parking spot/ on site laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Aurora
3313 Madison Ave T211
3313 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
636 sqft
Unit T211 Available 07/27/20 Fantastic Campus Condo! - Property Id: 309749 Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this open-floor plan apartment, located one block East of CU Main Campus and across the street from the CU East Campus.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Transit Village
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Transit Village
3601 Arapahoe Ave #407
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in the Peloton - -Spacious High End Top Floor Studio Loft Fully Furnished With Mountain Views ! -Beautiful Gas Fireplace, A/C, Wi-Fi Enabled and Voice-Controlled Lutron Lighting ! -Hardwood Flooring ! -Granite Counter Tops, Stainless
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
33 South Boulder Circle #213
33 South Boulder Circle, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
33 South Boulder Circle #213 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Westwood Condo with a Spacious Layout For Rent in Boulder - Two bedroom Westwood condo with a spacious layout and in a great neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216
695 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
East Boulder Top Floor Gem with Mountain Views! - Top floor with two bedrooms and two bathrooms! Spacious and bright open concept living room, dining room, kitchen and fireplace! Ideally located in East Boulder near Foothills Parkway, East Boulder
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Aurora
3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301
3161 Madison Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
1 BD/1 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Available Now! Top floor Wimbledon 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a COVERED PARKING SPACE! This end unit is quiet has great lighting with a great view and has some nice upgrades which make the unit more livable.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216
2800 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aspen Grove North Boulder-Available August 1st! - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in lush North Boulder location! Large living room with dining room space.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin East
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1
600 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 Available 08/06/20 2 Bed 1 Bath First Floor Corner Unit Manhattan Condo. Great Location! - 2 bed 1 bath corner unit first floor condo in a convenient east Boulder location. .
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mapleton Hill
1111 Maxwell #125
1111 Maxwell Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1111 Maxwell #125 Available 08/05/20 Sunny & bright 1 bedroom on Mapleton Hill! - 1111 Maxwell Avenue #125 -- Available August 5th.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41
3035 O'neal Parkway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 Available 08/12/20 PRICE REDUCED! Huge 3 Story Condo with Bonus Room; Two Bathrooms, Great Layout, AMAZING Price - Fireplace, sliding doors to balcony, large master bedroom with office, 2nd bedroom has balcony, on-site
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
2707 Valmont Rd., A316
2707 Valmont Road, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
771 sqft
2707 Valmont Rd., A316 Available 08/11/20 PRICE REDUCED! 2-story Condo in Apt. Complex with Pool - Spacious Condo with sliding glass doors out to balcony across living room and both bedrooms. Large windows allow lots of light.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Baseline
2915 Baseline Road
2915 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
400 sqft
Cozy, well-designed units with updated finishes. Most options include dishwashers, in-unit laundry, vinyl plank flooring, and kitchen islands.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Keewaydin
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308
625 Manhattan Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
797 sqft
Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frasier Meadows
530 Mohawk Dr #75
530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
964 sqft
Lovely and Private Two Bedroom Condo in East Boulder - Available Now! - Take a look at this private condo near Foothills and Baseline! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a dedicated office space with french doors, and a
