Apartment List
/
CO
/
boulder
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with garage

Boulder apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Foothills
26 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Transit Village
14 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Gunbarrel
32 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,435
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Foothills
21 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Goss - Grove
3 Units Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Devil's Thumb
1 Unit Available
1308 Sandstone Court
1308 Sandstone Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2100 sqft
Come check out this spacious home located in South Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a garage and tons of living space! The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and granite

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3189 Westwood Court
3189 Westwood Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
Excellent location just off the Elmers Two Mile bike path with easy access to all Boulder has to offer. Flatirons views. Light and Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse with brand new master suite.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winding Trail
1 Unit Available
3765 BIRCHWOOD
3765 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3765 Birchwood - Spacious Condo in North Boulder - 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in North Boulder in Birchwood condos. 1 bedroom and bath on main level , spacious 2nd bedroom, non conforming 3rd bedroom/study on the second floor with additional bath.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1715 15th Street #4
1715 15th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
804 sqft
1715 15th Street #4 Available 08/12/20 Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In the Heart of Downtown Boulder! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
2791 32nd Street
2791 32nd Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2027 sqft
INCREDIBLE Central Boulder Townhome - Available April 1st! - This property is an immaculately constructed townhome, located in Central Boulder.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Keewaydin East
1 Unit Available
122 Genesee Court
122 Genesee Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1800 sqft
122 Genesee Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Near East Boulder Community Center - Tri-level with 2 car garage and fenced back yard; New carpet in Living room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to deck; adjoining Dining area has full

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl St Unit #68
2301 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
427 sqft
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1042 Spruce Street #6
1042 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
565 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! One bedroom condo with all the charm and character you expect in the heart of downtown Boulder.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
297 Pearl Street
297 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
Custom Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent Near Pearl St Mall - Live at the foot of the mountain in this newer, custom victorian home a few blocks to restaurants on Pearl St.
City Guide for Boulder, CO

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.

Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.

So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.

If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boulder, CO

Boulder apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoulder 3 BedroomsBoulder Accessible ApartmentsBoulder Apartments with Balcony
Boulder Apartments with GarageBoulder Apartments with GymBoulder Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoulder Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Apartments with Pool
Boulder Apartments with Washer-DryerBoulder Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoulder Furnished ApartmentsBoulder Luxury PlacesBoulder Pet Friendly PlacesBoulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College