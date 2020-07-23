293 Apartments for rent in Boulder County, CO📍
North Broadway - Holiday
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
798 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Baseline Village
811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,565
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1228 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,463
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,470
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,495
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,526
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
Baseline
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
371 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
North Broadway - Holiday
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,777
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,263
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Whittier
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,503
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,355
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
