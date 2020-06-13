Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1031 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of Lafayette near the Boulder Flatirons. Vibrant community inside as well as outside the property. Offers a lush, park-like setting near the convenience and entertainment of a smaller town. Very close to the Flatirons Mall, Boulder, and Downtown Denver.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
37 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1244 James Cir Unit 5
1244 James Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1910 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom/3 bath condo is available Aug 1st. Beautifully updated condo, new carpet, Stainless kitchen appliances, laminate wood flooring in living room, W/D included, detached garage and small porch area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1125 Sir Galahad Drive
1125 Sir Galahad Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1023 sqft
Great two-bedroom unit located in central Lafayette! Minutes from Highway 287, Highway 7, and the Northwest Parkway, this unit offers easy access to Lafayette, the surrounding communities, and even Boulder-Denver.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 E Chester St - unit B
103 E Chester St, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
103 E Chester St - unit B Available 07/06/20 Calm, Cool, Shady and Walkable - This newly renovated unit has a large living room, granite kitchen with stunning back splash and a laundry room on the main level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F
1855 Icarus Drive, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
728 sqft
1855 Icarus Drive Unit F Available 08/01/20 PERFECT 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT IN LAFAYETTE! - Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a wonderful Lafayette location! There is an assigned parking space conveniently adjacent to the unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Milo Circle Unit B
1125 Milo Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1064 sqft
1125 Milo Circle Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wonderful 2BR townhouse w/ FP, patio, reserved parking & more! (Milo) - From the minute you enter to the open living room with fireplace, you'll know you've found your next home! Head back through the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Longbow Ct.
1601 Longbow Ct, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
11368 sqft
Sherwood 2 Home With Basement - Very clean 2-story unit with basement * 1 3.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Apartment in Old Town Lafayette - Property Id: 262056 Great Location Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1116 Elysian Field Dr Apt C
1116 Elysian Field Drive, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
UPDATE: ***RENT TO OWN*** this impeccably maintained 2-bedroom condo on the second floor of a two-story building conveniently located in a quiet subdivision between old town Lafayette and downtown Louisville.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Crete Ct #F
1410 Crete Court, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
707 sqft
1410 Crete Ct Unit F - One bedroom unit, washer/dryer, storage area below unit, air conditioning, indoor cat nego, no students No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638343)

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2017 Aster Lane
2017 Aster Ln, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3308 sqft
2017 Aster Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Lafayette 4 Bedroom Home - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Lafayette with tons of light. The home boasts a MAIN FLOOR MASTER on the back side of the home which opens to a covered patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 Rawlins Way
731 Rawlins Way, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1015 sqft
Coal Creek Village Townhome - Available June 6th - This is a lovely, three story townhome in Lafayette. The home boast hardwood floors, spacious 9' ceilings and ample sunlight.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
794 W. Cleveland Circle
794 West Cleveland Circle, Lafayette, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1180 sqft
794 W. Cleveland Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR/2BA Townhome Lafayette - This lovely 4-level, 2 bedroom/1.75 bathroom Town Home located near small town on S. Public Road in Lafayette.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1670 Sagrimore Circle
1670 Sagrimore Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1664 sqft
1670 Sagrimore Circle Available 07/08/20 Conveniently Located 3BR + Bonus Room Lafayette Home (Sagrimore) - This 3 bedroom home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks, recreation and .

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
719 Julian Circle
719 Julian Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
3BR 2.5BA across from Waneka Lake - Beautiful town home in a mature neighborhood is across from Waneka Lake. This home features 3BR and 2.5BA, air conditioning, newer windows, vaulted ceilings, and a lovely patio.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
642 Avalon Avenue
642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1964 sqft
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 B W Simpson
109 W Simpson St, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
109 B W Simpson Available 06/17/20 - Basement Unit of duplex. 1 bedroom 1 bath, street parking, no pets. (RLNE3300308)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
339 Casper Dr.
339 Casper Drive, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* Exquisite Paired Home in Coal Creek Village (deposit only $1200!!) - *AVAILABLE NOW* *No App Fee!!* easy in deposit $1200.

Median Rent in Lafayette

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lafayette is $1,495, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,816.
Studio
$1,325
1 Bed
$1,495
2 Beds
$1,816
3+ Beds
$2,583
City GuideLafayette
"Happy as a clam I see the glimmer in your eyes / Hold you through the night and watch that Colorado sunrise" (- Colorado Sunrise by 3OH!3)

Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment. 

Moving to Lafayette

Lafayette is a thriving community that has a lot to offer anyone. If you’re looking for apartments for rent or condo rentals, look no further! The vacancy rate is low, but a little higher for rental units – around 4.8 percent. About 24.21 percent of apartments are renter occupied, too, so you don’t have to worry about only finding homes for buyers. Bring everything you’ll need and be prepared to sign on the spot – your credit history, bank records, proof of income, references, etc., and be on the lookout for one of those sweet apartments with paid utilities so there aren’t any surprises when your heating bill comes due.

Neighborhoods

Lafayette has a number of smaller communities within the whole. The town is divided up into different subdivisions that help to meet all the different needs of its residents. Here are a number of the more popular areas:

Hearthwood: Great place to find homes and apartments built in the mid to late 80s. Close to a great grocery store and a remodeled shopping center, it’s a convenient and accessible place to find shelter.

The Boulders/Ranch: Very desirable and lovely community that has lots of housing units of all sizes and awesome amenities including a huge park and an outdoor pool!

Baseline 40: Within walking distance of all of Lafayette’s offerings, it’s a great place to start out in this town. Waneka Lake is also nearby for people who like to partake in the town’s outdoorsiness.

Anna’s Farm: This is a newer subdivision of townhomes and duplexes and offers a nice and affordable way to live in Lafayette. It’s close to grocery stores and restaurants and is a vibrant and colorful neighborhood.

Living In Lafayette

Living in Lafayette is not only affordable, it is a smart move for anyone looking for a city that offers a mixture of a sturdy economy and an absolutely mesmerizing view. It also has a flourishing arts community and a great sense of cultural pride.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lafayette?
In Lafayette, the median rent is $1,325 for a studio, $1,495 for a 1-bedroom, $1,816 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,583 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lafayette, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lafayette?
Some of the colleges located in the Lafayette area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lafayette?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lafayette from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

