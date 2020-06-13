139 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO

Moving to Lafayette

Lafayette is a thriving community that has a lot to offer anyone. If you’re looking for apartments for rent or condo rentals, look no further! The vacancy rate is low, but a little higher for rental units – around 4.8 percent. About 24.21 percent of apartments are renter occupied, too, so you don’t have to worry about only finding homes for buyers. Bring everything you’ll need and be prepared to sign on the spot – your credit history, bank records, proof of income, references, etc., and be on the lookout for one of those sweet apartments with paid utilities so there aren’t any surprises when your heating bill comes due.