139 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CO📍
Lafayette is centered in Boulder County, Colorado and holds a population of 24,506 across 9.3 square miles. The city's 24,506 residents turned the once barren Old Town District into a thriving community of cultural and commercial success. One of Lafayette's more outlandish characteristics is its love for festivals. The city host's a variety of annual events, some of which include the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, a peach festival, and even a wine and chocolate festival. Lafayette's extraordinary scenery, mild temperatures and cozy, fun loving family atmosphere make it a tranquil destination for those looking to rent a new apartment.
Lafayette is a thriving community that has a lot to offer anyone. If you’re looking for apartments for rent or condo rentals, look no further! The vacancy rate is low, but a little higher for rental units – around 4.8 percent. About 24.21 percent of apartments are renter occupied, too, so you don’t have to worry about only finding homes for buyers. Bring everything you’ll need and be prepared to sign on the spot – your credit history, bank records, proof of income, references, etc., and be on the lookout for one of those sweet apartments with paid utilities so there aren’t any surprises when your heating bill comes due.
Lafayette has a number of smaller communities within the whole. The town is divided up into different subdivisions that help to meet all the different needs of its residents. Here are a number of the more popular areas:
Hearthwood: Great place to find homes and apartments built in the mid to late 80s. Close to a great grocery store and a remodeled shopping center, it’s a convenient and accessible place to find shelter.
The Boulders/Ranch: Very desirable and lovely community that has lots of housing units of all sizes and awesome amenities including a huge park and an outdoor pool!
Baseline 40: Within walking distance of all of Lafayette’s offerings, it’s a great place to start out in this town. Waneka Lake is also nearby for people who like to partake in the town’s outdoorsiness.
Anna’s Farm: This is a newer subdivision of townhomes and duplexes and offers a nice and affordable way to live in Lafayette. It’s close to grocery stores and restaurants and is a vibrant and colorful neighborhood.
Living in Lafayette is not only affordable, it is a smart move for anyone looking for a city that offers a mixture of a sturdy economy and an absolutely mesmerizing view. It also has a flourishing arts community and a great sense of cultural pride.