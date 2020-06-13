/
superior
115 Apartments for rent in Superior, CO
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
2161 Dailey Street
2161 Dailey Street, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
2161 Dailey Street Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 4BD/4BA Rock Creek Home! - Located in the highly desirable Rock Creek neighborhood, this spacious home boasts a finished basement with an additional bedroom, living room, and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
1640 Rockview Circle
1640 Rockview Circle, Superior, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1580 sqft
1640 Rockview Circle Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 2BR/2.5BA Townhome Located in the heart of Superior - This 2BR/2.
1 Unit Available
104 Cayauga Way
104 Cayauge Way, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1869 sqft
Come and see this wonderful 4 bedroom 4 bathroom family home in Superior! Hardwood kitchen floors.
Rock Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
1947 Eldorado Dr.
1947 Eldorado Drive, Superior, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2903 sqft
This fabulous single family home with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths has a finished basement, 3 car garage with opener on main doors. New Wood louver blinds on all windows and fresh paint. All new kitchen appliances. A Dog is allowed.
1 Unit Available
2020 Shamrock Drive
2020 Shamrock Drive, Superior, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
799 sqft
Check out this awesome condo in Rock Creek, Superior! This property features one bedroom, one bathroom, and 799 square feet of livable space.
Interlocken
33 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Midcities
63 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
16 Units Available
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,418
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
969 sqft
Located close to Boulder and Highway 36. Residents have access to lots of nearby hiking and trails. Shopping just next door to property.
2 Units Available
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1112 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Welcome to the best of what Louisville has to offer. Welcome to Copper Ridge Apartment Homes.
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
892 West Chestnut Circle
892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2651 sqft
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - Bright is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.
1 Unit Available
780 Copper Lane # 105
780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1005 sqft
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development.
1 Unit Available
1057 West Century Drive - 1
1057 Century Drive, Louisville, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Luxury low maintenance lock and leave Louisville living. Two bedroom and two full bathrooms. Heated underground parking including two designated parking spots and a storage locker.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
10 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Superior rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Superior area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Superior from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
