glenwood grove north iris
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:08 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Glenwood Grove - North Iris, Boulder, CO
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
13 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
705 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3535 Spring Creek Place
3535 Spring Creek Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1179 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3150 Iris Ave #308
3150 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3150 Iris Ave #308 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Condo In North Boulder! Perfect Location! Video Below - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3240 Iris Avenue G112
3240 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1242 sqft
3240 Iris Avenue G112 Available 08/01/20 End Unit 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In A Great Location! Amenities! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9P8oinYEAo&feature=youtu.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32
3250 O'neal Circle Southwest, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
600 sqft
3250 O'Neal Circle # K32 Available 08/12/20 PRICE REDUCED! 2 Bedroom in North Boulder - 2 Bd. 1 Bath Condo in North Boulder. Wood laminate floors, large windows, top floor unit/Assigned storage on ground floor/Assigned parking spot/ on site laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216
2800 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
2800 Kalmia Avenue Unit A216 Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Aspen Grove North Boulder-Available August 1st! - Spacious 2 bedroom condo in lush North Boulder location! Large living room with dining room space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41
3035 O'neal Parkway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 Available 08/12/20 PRICE REDUCED! Huge 3 Story Condo with Bonus Room; Two Bathrooms, Great Layout, AMAZING Price - Fireplace, sliding doors to balcony, large master bedroom with office, 2nd bedroom has balcony, on-site
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2711 Mapleton Ave. #9
2711 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
400 sqft
2711 Mapleton Ave. #9 Available 08/03/20 PRICE REDUCED! Condo with Balcony and Lush Grounds - Balcony has southern exposure and is off the living room (fireplace) with sliding door. Pocket door separated bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2707 Valmont Rd., A316
2707 Valmont Road, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
771 sqft
2707 Valmont Rd., A316 Available 08/11/20 PRICE REDUCED! 2-story Condo in Apt. Complex with Pool - Spacious Condo with sliding glass doors out to balcony across living room and both bedrooms. Large windows allow lots of light.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
3386 Hickok Place
3386 Hickock Place, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1305 sqft
Wonderful townhome in the coveted Willow Green community. The unit includes three beds/two baths and over 1300 square feet of living space. The split level layout makes it an ideal arrangement.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2655 Mapleton Avenue #304
2655 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Boulder Apartment for Rent with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows and Views of the Mountains - This is a beautiful and sunny 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with floor to ceiling windows and views of the mountains.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 Valmont Road #1
2700 Valmont Road, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1499 sqft
2700 Valmont Road #1 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Central Boulder! - Light and lovely end-unit in a newer 6-unit complex in Boulder. Beautiful kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz counters and hardwood floors.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3150 29th Street
3150 29th Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
REMODELED TOWNHOUSE with 3 Levels of Living in Boulder! Available NOW! - THREE levels of living! Main floor has a traditional open concept kitchen and living area with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, sliding glass doors, private patio and
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3770 IRIS AVE D
3770 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
660 sqft
This is a 2 bed 1 bath with Laundry in apartment. This is now available for pre-leasing for a move in date of August 7th 2020 to July 31st 2020 or longer
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 Bridger Trail #202
3300 Bridger Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
3300 Bridger Trail #202 Available 08/05/20 Three Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-lease at Remington Post - This Remington Post Condo has great views from the balcony, a/c, washer/dryer, pool, and carport.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2747 Glenwood Ct
2747 Glenwood Court, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Glenwood Village - Property Id: 289879 CURRENT SPECIAL: 1 Month Free Plus $750 Visa Gift Card for 1 year leases! Welcome to Glenwood Village, a peaceful community in Boulder, Colorado. Glenwood Village offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3485 Hayden Place #3
3485 Hayden Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3485 Hayden Place #3 Available 08/04/20 Two Bedroom Unit in Fourplex Available Now in Boulder - Fourplex in the Glenwood Grove-North Iris neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3155 Arnett Street #101
3155 Arnett Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3155 Arnett Street #101 Available 08/22/20 Boulder Condo at Glenwood and Folsom - This property is located at Glenwood and Folsom. In a quiet neighborhood just off of 30th. It has laundry in the unit, A/C, large bedrooms, and a balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Glenwood Grove - North Iris
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
22 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,695
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
