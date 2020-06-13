113 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO

Where'd You Wanna Live?

Even a small city such as Firestone has different sides to it. Get to know the city's various neighborhoods so you know where you need to settle and flock to your own kind.

Town Center: The city's town center is a suburban area that's home to Saddleback Golf Club and all other establishments that make a town center well, center: US Post Office, Firestone Town Hall, restaurants, grocers, shops, hospitals and clinics, as well as parks like Gateway Park, Miner Park, and Hart Park. But even with all these within the vicinity, you'd still have to count on your wheels to get your errands done.

Harney: Sports fans and those who can't live without some recreation on the side will love this neighborhood. This is home to Firestone Regional Sports Complex and numerous parks like Harney Park, Settler's Park, Sagebrush Park, Patterson Park, and Prairie Ridge Park. Lest you're beginning to think this area's all about recreation only, it's got King Soopers grocery in the neighborhood as well. Medium-sized apartment rentals dominate this area in case you want to join this tribe here.

Country Rd 13 / County Rd 24: Located along I-25, a drive down south from this neighborhood will take you to Denver and driving west will take you to St. Vrain State Park, which was historically known as Fort Junction, a fortress built during the Colorado War. History aside, this neighborhood is rife with newly-developed single detached homes. This is also the home of Lakeview Reservoir and Mountain Shadows Park.

Counry Rd 19 / County Rd 26: Located on the eastern edge of the city, this rural neighborhood features real estate properties at the opposite end of the spectrum and everything in between. Have your pick of small 2 bedroom apartments or stately 5 bedroom homes. This is home to the Carbon Valley Regional Library.