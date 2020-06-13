113 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO📍
With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region. Let's make that task easy.
Firestone is not a renter's paradise. The majority of real estate properties here are owner-occupied, making less room for renters and flitting butterflies. Thus, if you're determined to carve out a place in this community, prepare for some competition with fellow renters. Give it at least 2 months of hunting, haggling, negotiating, bantering, and whatever else you need to do to stake a claim on one of those house rentals in the area.
In addition, you need to come prepared. Have your latest pay stubs, reference from previous landlords, and picture ID ready. Your landlord might also make you go through a credit check.
Even a small city such as Firestone has different sides to it. Get to know the city's various neighborhoods so you know where you need to settle and flock to your own kind.
Town Center: The city's town center is a suburban area that's home to Saddleback Golf Club and all other establishments that make a town center well, center: US Post Office, Firestone Town Hall, restaurants, grocers, shops, hospitals and clinics, as well as parks like Gateway Park, Miner Park, and Hart Park. But even with all these within the vicinity, you'd still have to count on your wheels to get your errands done.
Harney: Sports fans and those who can't live without some recreation on the side will love this neighborhood. This is home to Firestone Regional Sports Complex and numerous parks like Harney Park, Settler's Park, Sagebrush Park, Patterson Park, and Prairie Ridge Park. Lest you're beginning to think this area's all about recreation only, it's got King Soopers grocery in the neighborhood as well. Medium-sized apartment rentals dominate this area in case you want to join this tribe here.
Country Rd 13 / County Rd 24: Located along I-25, a drive down south from this neighborhood will take you to Denver and driving west will take you to St. Vrain State Park, which was historically known as Fort Junction, a fortress built during the Colorado War. History aside, this neighborhood is rife with newly-developed single detached homes. This is also the home of Lakeview Reservoir and Mountain Shadows Park.
Counry Rd 19 / County Rd 26: Located on the eastern edge of the city, this rural neighborhood features real estate properties at the opposite end of the spectrum and everything in between. Have your pick of small 2 bedroom apartments or stately 5 bedroom homes. This is home to the Carbon Valley Regional Library.
Recreation, parks and nature are big chunks that make up everyday life in Firestone. This is a place where residents get together for youth / adult sports activities, fitness programs, and other hobbies. The city boasts of 35 parks, which is quite a lot considering the city only has 10.4 square miles in total land area.
The Firestone Trail and St. Vrain State Park are the chief must-see places of the city. These landmarks are all that's left of the city's coal mining history. If parks, nature, and recreation are not enough to burn all the energy you've got, you can always head over to Denver for some big city action.
If that sounds like the life to you, time to hit the road and start hunting.