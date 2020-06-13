Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
101 Jackson
101 Jackson Drive, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
mobile home corner lotiP

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6708 Sage Ave
6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
466 Berwick Ave
466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1594 sqft
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10597 Butte Dr
10597 Butte Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1500 sqft
10597 Butte Dr Available 06/26/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home, w/d hookups, fenced yard, garage, one pet negotiable. (RLNE2309683)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1241 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1088 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1018 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1238 Fremont Ct
1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1418 sqft
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
624 Bross St
624 Bross Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1960 sqft
This beautiful home is just blocks form downtown Longmont, schools, and shopping. Huge yard with sprinklers 1 car garage and large unfinished basement for storage has furnace and wood burning stove. Hardwood floors and eat in kitchen nook.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
452 Homestead Parkway
452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2412 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1447 Kimbark Street
1447 Kimbark Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1000 sqft
Come check out this great two-level townhouse in Longmont just one block from 15th and Main Street! This property features two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, in unit washer and dryer, and a shared courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3164 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27
1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1778 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1327 sqft
- Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitefeather Drive
1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1830 sqft
1805 Whitefeather Drive Available 06/15/20 2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont.
City GuideFirestone
Firestone is home of Colorado's first production coal mine. The McKissick Mine opened in all the way back in 1872.

With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region. Let's make that task easy.

What You Need to Know

Firestone is not a renter's paradise. The majority of real estate properties here are owner-occupied, making less room for renters and flitting butterflies. Thus, if you're determined to carve out a place in this community, prepare for some competition with fellow renters. Give it at least 2 months of hunting, haggling, negotiating, bantering, and whatever else you need to do to stake a claim on one of those house rentals in the area.

In addition, you need to come prepared. Have your latest pay stubs, reference from previous landlords, and picture ID ready. Your landlord might also make you go through a credit check.

Where'd You Wanna Live?

Even a small city such as Firestone has different sides to it. Get to know the city's various neighborhoods so you know where you need to settle and flock to your own kind.

Town Center: The city's town center is a suburban area that's home to Saddleback Golf Club and all other establishments that make a town center well, center: US Post Office, Firestone Town Hall, restaurants, grocers, shops, hospitals and clinics, as well as parks like Gateway Park, Miner Park, and Hart Park. But even with all these within the vicinity, you'd still have to count on your wheels to get your errands done.

Harney: Sports fans and those who can't live without some recreation on the side will love this neighborhood. This is home to Firestone Regional Sports Complex and numerous parks like Harney Park, Settler's Park, Sagebrush Park, Patterson Park, and Prairie Ridge Park. Lest you're beginning to think this area's all about recreation only, it's got King Soopers grocery in the neighborhood as well. Medium-sized apartment rentals dominate this area in case you want to join this tribe here.

Country Rd 13 / County Rd 24: Located along I-25, a drive down south from this neighborhood will take you to Denver and driving west will take you to St. Vrain State Park, which was historically known as Fort Junction, a fortress built during the Colorado War. History aside, this neighborhood is rife with newly-developed single detached homes. This is also the home of Lakeview Reservoir and Mountain Shadows Park.

Counry Rd 19 / County Rd 26: Located on the eastern edge of the city, this rural neighborhood features real estate properties at the opposite end of the spectrum and everything in between. Have your pick of small 2 bedroom apartments or stately 5 bedroom homes. This is home to the Carbon Valley Regional Library.

What's it Like Living in Firestone?

Recreation, parks and nature are big chunks that make up everyday life in Firestone. This is a place where residents get together for youth / adult sports activities, fitness programs, and other hobbies. The city boasts of 35 parks, which is quite a lot considering the city only has 10.4 square miles in total land area.

The Firestone Trail and St. Vrain State Park are the chief must-see places of the city. These landmarks are all that's left of the city's coal mining history. If parks, nature, and recreation are not enough to burn all the energy you've got, you can always head over to Denver for some big city action.

If that sounds like the life to you, time to hit the road and start hunting.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Firestone?
The average rent price for Firestone rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,170.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Firestone?
Some of the colleges located in the Firestone area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Firestone?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Firestone from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

