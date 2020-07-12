/
/
/
east foothills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
189 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, Boulder, CO
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
15 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Hancock Drive Unit D
1115 Hancock Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
1115 Hancock Drive Unit D Available 09/10/20 Furnished basement bedroom with private bathroom in shared house - Huge basement bedroom available with private bathroom in a shared house.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4500 Baseline Dr
4500 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1133 sqft
Vistoso Boulder - Convenient Summer Rental - Property Id: 296438 Open for summer rental! Gorgeous quiet top floor condo in Boulder with 9 ft vaulted ceilings! Shares no walls with any other unit.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2023 sqft
Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 SEMINOLE DR
235 Seminole Drive, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1780 sqft
235 SEMINOLE DR Available 08/02/20 235 Seminole -South Boulder - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a quiet South Boulder neighborhood. The house is bi-level with 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room, bath, kitchen and a large deck.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12
3460 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1010 sqft
3460 Colorado Avenue Unit B12 Available 10/01/20 2B/2B in Desirable Boulder Wimbledon Condos Available 10/1-7/31! - This beautiful 2B/1.5B bi-level apartment in the Wimbledon condos has been newly remodeled and is in wonderful condition.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 S Boulder Circle #6024
60 S Boulder Cir, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
60 S Boulder Circle#6024 Available 08/28/20 - 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor apartment, washer/dryer in apartment, off-street parking, access to clubhouse and swimming pool. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3290407)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
600 Manhattan Drive
600 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
For rent - 600 Manhattan Ave. Unit B-2. 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom over 1100 square feet. Recently remodeled, off-street covered parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, fireplace, patio. Close to bus line.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 Madison Ave 2
3300 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
735 sqft
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse Near Campus! - Property Id: 125739 Beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms 1 bath townhouse. Large kitchen, spacious living room, and large bedrooms. Large fenced yard for dogs and cats.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 Mohawk Drive Unit 99
520 Mohawk Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1656 sqft
Outstanding 2B/2B w/1500+ SQ. FT! - This 2B/2B is in beautiful condition and has been wonderfully taken care of. View Floor Plan and Video Showing: https://my.matterport.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203
525 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1075 sqft
525 Manhattan Drive Unit 203 Available 09/01/20 Desirable 2B/2B Top Floor East Boulder Condo - This 2b/2b home unit has been renovated prior to make it lighter and brighter with a fresh coat of paint, new blinds, and new honey plank flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5540 Stonewall Place #21
5540 Stonewall Place, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
859 sqft
Two Bedroom East Boulder - Great East Boulder two bedroom two bath. Open layout with wood burning fireplace, off street parking and washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3313 Madison Ave T211
3313 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
636 sqft
Unit T211 Available 07/27/20 Fantastic Campus Condo! - Property Id: 309749 Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this open-floor plan apartment, located one block East of CU Main Campus and across the street from the CU East Campus.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Ave #407
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in the Peloton - -Spacious High End Top Floor Studio Loft Fully Furnished With Mountain Views ! -Beautiful Gas Fireplace, A/C, Wi-Fi Enabled and Voice-Controlled Lutron Lighting ! -Hardwood Flooring ! -Granite Counter Tops, Stainless
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33 South Boulder Circle #213
33 South Boulder Circle, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
976 sqft
33 South Boulder Circle #213 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Westwood Condo with a Spacious Layout For Rent in Boulder - Two bedroom Westwood condo with a spacious layout and in a great neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
695 Manhattan Drive, Unit #216
695 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
East Boulder Top Floor Gem with Mountain Views! - Top floor with two bedrooms and two bathrooms! Spacious and bright open concept living room, dining room, kitchen and fireplace! Ideally located in East Boulder near Foothills Parkway, East Boulder
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3161 Madison Avenue, Unit N301
3161 Madison Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1 BD/1 BA Condo in Wimbledon Complex - Available Now! Top floor Wimbledon 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with a COVERED PARKING SPACE! This end unit is quiet has great lighting with a great view and has some nice upgrades which make the unit more livable.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1
600 Manhattan Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
600 Manhattan Drive #A-1 Available 08/06/20 2 Bed 1 Bath First Floor Corner Unit Manhattan Condo. Great Location! - 2 bed 1 bath corner unit first floor condo in a convenient east Boulder location. .
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 35th Street
930 35th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
930 35th Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous well Kept brick Home, great outdoor living space - A large 3 bedroom brick ranch home located in Boulder Just 4 blocks to CU and 2 blocks to the Boulder Creek Path.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308
625 Manhattan Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
797 sqft
Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 Mohawk Dr #75
530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
964 sqft
Lovely and Private Two Bedroom Condo in East Boulder - Available Now! - Take a look at this private condo near Foothills and Baseline! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a dedicated office space with french doors, and a
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3000 Colorado Ave. #C110
3000 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1089 sqft
JUNE FREE !! 2 Story Awesome 3 Bed Apartment with large living room and Breakfast bar. - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! 2 story condo with wood look vinyl flooring and carpet.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLouisville, COGunbarrel, COSuperior, COLafayette, CONiwot, COErie, CO