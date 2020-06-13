382 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO📍
Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.
Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
If you're looking to get a nice apartment in Arvada, you need to get on the ball. As in, yesterday. Renters make up about 30% of all citizens in the city, but only 4% of the apartments and homes in Arvada are unoccupied. This means that if you find a place to stay, you need to jump on it. And since rental prices aren't really too high or low, a good apartment can disappear in a heartbeat.
How much will it cost?
The great thing about Arvada is that most areas are amazing for their prices. Sure, the rent is a little higher than some areas, but really, you're pretty much getting a great deal. The median rent in the town is a little above the national average, but as with any area, this amount will fluctuate depending on how luxurious you want to go.
What you need
Come on... with only a 4% vacancy rate, you're going to need plenty. You'll definitely end up paying an application fee from the start and an administrative fee if you get the place. The application fee will likely cover any credit check the landlord decides to run This means it never hurts to drop the $10 to $15 needed to bring get a background check and bring it along. Make sure to bring your references and a letter of employment as well.
Arlington Square: Arlington is a quaint little neighborhood in the Arvada area. Elvis Cinemas is right smack dab in the middle of the neighborhood.
Arlington Meadows: The population density of this neighborhood is much lower than Arvada in general. The Jim Baker Reservoir is nearby, where you can go fishing.
Northridge: It's a pricier neighborhood, but definitely worth checking out.
Jesuit Gardens: Jesuit Gardens is located right near the intersections of I-76 and I-70. Not too far off is the intersection of I-70 and I-25, so you can literally get just about anywhere from this neighborhood. There's a golf course and baseball field.
Lakeshore: Berkeley Lake, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, and several other chances for fun activities are nearby.
Festivals galore!
The use of the word "galore" implies a great abundance, and in this case, there's not a bit of exaggeration going on. The city has a Festivals Commission for crying out loud. There are literally 8 different annual festivals. For those who want to fill the sky with color, there's the Kite Festival. Also, there's the Holiday Wine Tasting Festival, and The Chocolate Affair.
Getting around
Getting around is a breeze in Arvada. There are a ton of bike lanes, multi-use paths, and shared lanes throughout the city. Okay, okay... plenty of cities have these things, but honestly, just look it up. The League of American Bicyclists gave Arvada the award for Bronze Level Bike Friendly City. Astounding, right? Who would've thought there was any such thing as the League of American Bicyclists?
Arvada also boasts four express bus routes, seven local routes, and even a regional bus route. Get there quick though! By 2015 the city plans on having a commuter rail fully complete that goes alongside the historic Colorado Central Railroad.
Living the high life
Those who enjoy a bit of nightlife might wonder what there is to do in Arvada. Seriously? It's literally 20 minutes from Denver. But if you've absolutely got to find a place inside town, you can check out jazz performances at El Chapultepec; and yes, that's spelled correctly. Jazz not your thing? Well the Grizzly Rose and a host of other clubs, bars and taverns fill up this often vibrant town situated serenely amongst the Rockies. Sounds majestic, doesn't it?
June 2020 Arvada Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Arvada rents held steady over the past month
Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro
While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
- Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
- Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada
As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
- Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
- While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Arvada's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Arvada renters are generally unsatisfied, but express considerable confidence in the economy,"
Here’s how Arvada ranks on:
Apartment List has released Arvada's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
"Arvada renters are generally unsatisfied, but express considerable confidence in the economy," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and although renters give Arvada's economy high marks, dissatisfaction with other factors makes it a less appealing place for this large demographic."
Key findings in Arvada include the following:
- Arvada renters give their city a C+ overall. This puts Arvada at 61st place out of 100 cities nationwide.
- The city's highest grade is an A+ for economy, with 45% of renters saying that it's on the right track, and only 25% saying it is on the wrong track.
- Arvada earned a B in plans for homeownership, with 60% of respondents saying they plan to purchase an apartment or home in the future.
- In addition to ranking well for confidence in the economy, Arvada earned an A for state and local taxes, with 50% of respondents saying they're satisfied.
- Arvada received a C- for both schools and commute length.
- The survey covered a total of 5 Colorado cities. Denver led with an overall satisfaction score of A. Englewood received a B+, followed by Colorado Springs (C+), Arvada (C+), and Aurora (D).
- The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.
A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.