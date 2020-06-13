Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

382 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

I 70 Corridor
Allendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Far Horizons
18 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arvada Plaza Area
42 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1375 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
19 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,530
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
I-70 Corridor
18 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8000 Grandview Ave Unit B
8000 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2302 sqft
NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views! AVAIL 08/14 12

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
6065 Wadsworth Blvd Apt C
6065 Wadsworth Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1614 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a spacious 2 bed, 4 bath townhome in Olde Town Arvada with an attached garage and covered carport, hardwood floors, open-concept floor plan, storage room, and high ceilings throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A
14813 West 70th Drive, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1589 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in West Arvada availalbe in mid May. Great location with easy access to the Mountains, Boudler, Olde Town Arvada, and Downtown Denver.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Lamar Heights
1 Unit Available
6945 Webster St
6945 Webster Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
2232 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom duplex close to Old Town Arvada. Tiled entry & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, large size living room with big kitchen, plenty of cabinets/countertops and large island.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4485 West 63rd Place
4485 West 63rd Place, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
**READY NOW** 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 car garage in Arvada! Very nice open floor plan. Two living rooms, Large Kitchen, High end appliances! Fenced back yard* Nice Deck! Large master bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8772 Flattop Street
8772 Flattop Street, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3302 sqft
Gorgeous 2-story home in desirable Arvada neighborhood. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and large loft space. Main level has a foyer with beautiful curved staircase and extensive hardwood flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Ralston Valley
1 Unit Available
13813 West 66th Drive
13813 West 66th Drive, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2377 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3.25 bathroom home located in popular Arvada! Beautiful 2 story with open vaulted floorplan! Gorgeous kitchen with perfect eating area. Huge back yard. Central Air.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
9498 Juniper Way
9498 Juniper Way, Arvada, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2787 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Arvada! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Club Crest
1 Unit Available
7893 Allison Way
7893 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 123733 Great location! Walking distance to target and shopping center. New paint, new granite countertops and porcelain tile in bathrooms and kitchen. New appliances! Must see. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Arvada
1 Unit Available
11835 W 71st Pl
11835 West 71st Place, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
Entire Basement Quiet Arvada Neighborhood - Property Id: 95340 Full basement available in recently renovated ranch-style house (1965 construction) in a quiet western Arvada neighborhood. Approximately 900 square feet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alta Vista Area
1 Unit Available
6115 Dover Street
6115 Dover Street, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
350 sqft
One bedroom in private home near Old Town Arvada - Property Id: 274245 Newly created two room space in private home. Large bedroom, large living area with mini kitchen, private full bath and shared laundry space. The space has character...

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
8108 Ralston Rd
8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$855
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623 ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
I-70 Corridor
1 Unit Available
8101 W 54th Pl
8101 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Beautiful Townhome in Old Towne Arvada - Property Id: 14169 Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-story townhome in Old Towne Arvada. Located 3 blocks from Old Towne, and 4 from the new Light Rail G line.

Median Rent in Arvada

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Arvada is $1,245, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,576.
Studio
$1,019
1 Bed
$1,245
2 Beds
$1,576
3+ Beds
$2,291
City GuideArvada
"Even when that happens, if you're not back I know, I'll still be waiting for you, on the coast of Colorado." (- Skip Ewing, "Coast of Colorado")

Arvada hosts the annual Festival of Scarecrows, and while this may sound like a page from a horror novel, the events prove otherwise. From the traditional scarecrow contest to the new pumpkin seed spitting contest, it's the only way to break autumn in right. Not into pumpkins? They're also the largest celery producer in the world, so take your pick of veggies. Arvada has a population of around 110,000 residents. It's close proximity to these Boulder and Denver means that there are a plethora of ways, including airlines and interstates, to get out of town.

Having trouble with Craigslist Arvada? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Arvada Apartment

If you're looking to get a nice apartment in Arvada, you need to get on the ball. As in, yesterday. Renters make up about 30% of all citizens in the city, but only 4% of the apartments and homes in Arvada are unoccupied. This means that if you find a place to stay, you need to jump on it. And since rental prices aren't really too high or low, a good apartment can disappear in a heartbeat.

How much will it cost?

The great thing about Arvada is that most areas are amazing for their prices. Sure, the rent is a little higher than some areas, but really, you're pretty much getting a great deal. The median rent in the town is a little above the national average, but as with any area, this amount will fluctuate depending on how luxurious you want to go.

What you need

Come on... with only a 4% vacancy rate, you're going to need plenty. You'll definitely end up paying an application fee from the start and an administrative fee if you get the place. The application fee will likely cover any credit check the landlord decides to run This means it never hurts to drop the $10 to $15 needed to bring get a background check and bring it along. Make sure to bring your references and a letter of employment as well.

Arvada Neighborhoods

Arlington Square: Arlington is a quaint little neighborhood in the Arvada area. Elvis Cinemas is right smack dab in the middle of the neighborhood.

Arlington Meadows: The population density of this neighborhood is much lower than Arvada in general. The Jim Baker Reservoir is nearby, where you can go fishing.

Northridge: It's a pricier neighborhood, but definitely worth checking out.

Jesuit Gardens: Jesuit Gardens is located right near the intersections of I-76 and I-70. Not too far off is the intersection of I-70 and I-25, so you can literally get just about anywhere from this neighborhood. There's a golf course and baseball field.

Lakeshore: Berkeley Lake, Rocky Mountain Lake Park, and several other chances for fun activities are nearby.

Living the Arvada Life

Festivals galore!

The use of the word "galore" implies a great abundance, and in this case, there's not a bit of exaggeration going on. The city has a Festivals Commission for crying out loud. There are literally 8 different annual festivals. For those who want to fill the sky with color, there's the Kite Festival. Also, there's the Holiday Wine Tasting Festival, and The Chocolate Affair.

Getting around

Getting around is a breeze in Arvada. There are a ton of bike lanes, multi-use paths, and shared lanes throughout the city. Okay, okay... plenty of cities have these things, but honestly, just look it up. The League of American Bicyclists gave Arvada the award for Bronze Level Bike Friendly City. Astounding, right? Who would've thought there was any such thing as the League of American Bicyclists?

Arvada also boasts four express bus routes, seven local routes, and even a regional bus route. Get there quick though! By 2015 the city plans on having a commuter rail fully complete that goes alongside the historic Colorado Central Railroad.

Living the high life

Those who enjoy a bit of nightlife might wonder what there is to do in Arvada. Seriously? It's literally 20 minutes from Denver. But if you've absolutely got to find a place inside town, you can check out jazz performances at El Chapultepec; and yes, that's spelled correctly. Jazz not your thing? Well the Grizzly Rose and a host of other clubs, bars and taverns fill up this often vibrant town situated serenely amongst the Rockies. Sounds majestic, doesn't it?

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Arvada Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Arvada Rent Report. Arvada rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Arvada rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Arvada rents held steady over the past month

Arvada rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Arvada stand at $1,246 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,577 for a two-bedroom. Arvada's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Arvada over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Arvada

    As rents have increased slightly in Arvada, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Arvada is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Arvada's median two-bedroom rent of $1,577 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% rise in Arvada.
    • While Arvada's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Arvada than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Arvada is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Arvada's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Arvada renters are generally unsatisfied, but express considerable confidence in the economy,"...

    View full Arvada Renter Survey

    Here’s how Arvada ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    A+
    Confidence in the local economy
    B
    Plans for homeownership
    C+
    Recreational activities
    C-
    Quality of schools
    C-
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Arvada's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    "Arvada renters are generally unsatisfied, but express considerable confidence in the economy," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and although renters give Arvada's economy high marks, dissatisfaction with other factors makes it a less appealing place for this large demographic."

    Key findings in Arvada include the following:

    • Arvada renters give their city a C+ overall. This puts Arvada at 61st place out of 100 cities nationwide.
    • The city's highest grade is an A+ for economy, with 45% of renters saying that it's on the right track, and only 25% saying it is on the wrong track.
    • Arvada earned a B in plans for homeownership, with 60% of respondents saying they plan to purchase an apartment or home in the future.
    • In addition to ranking well for confidence in the economy, Arvada earned an A for state and local taxes, with 50% of respondents saying they're satisfied.
    • Arvada received a C- for both schools and commute length.
    • The survey covered a total of 5 Colorado cities. Denver led with an overall satisfaction score of A. Englewood received a B+, followed by Colorado Springs (C+), Arvada (C+), and Aurora (D).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

    A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Arvada?
    In Arvada, the median rent is $1,019 for a studio, $1,245 for a 1-bedroom, $1,576 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,291 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arvada, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Arvada?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Arvada include I 70 Corridor, Allendale Area, Arvada Plaza Area, and Olde Town Arvada Area.
    How good are the schools in Arvada?
    Arvada renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Arvada did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Arvada?
    Some of the colleges located in the Arvada area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Arvada?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arvada from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

