382 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO

Finding an Arvada Apartment

If you're looking to get a nice apartment in Arvada, you need to get on the ball. As in, yesterday. Renters make up about 30% of all citizens in the city, but only 4% of the apartments and homes in Arvada are unoccupied. This means that if you find a place to stay, you need to jump on it. And since rental prices aren't really too high or low, a good apartment can disappear in a heartbeat.

How much will it cost?

The great thing about Arvada is that most areas are amazing for their prices. Sure, the rent is a little higher than some areas, but really, you're pretty much getting a great deal. The median rent in the town is a little above the national average, but as with any area, this amount will fluctuate depending on how luxurious you want to go.

What you need

Come on... with only a 4% vacancy rate, you're going to need plenty. You'll definitely end up paying an application fee from the start and an administrative fee if you get the place. The application fee will likely cover any credit check the landlord decides to run This means it never hurts to drop the $10 to $15 needed to bring get a background check and bring it along. Make sure to bring your references and a letter of employment as well.