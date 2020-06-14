82 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
East Foothills
27 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Table Mesa North
21 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
East Foothills
20 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
9 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Transit Village
15 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Whittier
13 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Goss - Grove
10 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University Hill
23 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Whittier
1 Unit Available
1915 Pine Street Unit 1
1915 Pine St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
1915 Pine Street Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available August 10th, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
1115 Hancock Drive
1115 Hancock Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Master bedroom with Ensuite - Large house that is renovated in Central Boulder... updated kitchen, hard wood floors plenty of street parking, washer & dryer, large backyard, a media room and more. We are an eco-friendly house, quiet and drama-free.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1042 Spruce Street #6
1042 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
565 sqft
One Bedroom Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! One bedroom condo with all the charm and character you expect in the heart of downtown Boulder.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tantra Park
1 Unit Available
850 Moorhead Cir #3-i
850 W Moorhead Cir, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
850 Moorhead Cir #3-i Available 06/30/20 - 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on 3rd floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Burning Fireplace, 1 car detached garage, No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5635813)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Baseline
1 Unit Available
2950 Bixby Lane
2950 Bixby Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
I am currently a tenant at kensington apartments near CU Boulder Campus. I am looking for anyone interested in a one bedroom apartment for $1,400. The apartment has a nice quiet community. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2201 Pearl Street # 107
2201 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
630 sqft
2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3150 Iris Ave #308
3150 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3150 Iris Ave #308 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Condo In North Boulder! Perfect Location! Video Below - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.

