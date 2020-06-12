Apartment List
/
CO
/
boulder
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM

147 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Aurora
1 Unit Available
3161 Madison Ave O-201
3161 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1102 sqft
3161 Madison Ave O-201 Available 07/01/20 3161 Madison O201 - Pool, tennis courts, extra storage, off street parking, patio, huge closet, dining room, living room (RLNE5823338)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park East
1 Unit Available
1101 Monroe Dr. Unit B
1101 Monroe Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
1101 Monroe Dr. Unit B Available 08/01/20 Amazing Townhouse with Beautiful Mountain Views walking distance to CU! - This 2 bed 2 bath town home in Boulder is one you will not want to miss.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
2749 Glenwood Ct
2749 Glenwood Court, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Glenwood Village - Property Id: 289879 Welcome to Glenwood Village, a peaceful community in Boulder, Colorado. Glenwood Village offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baseline
1 Unit Available
945 30th St A
945 30th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
800 sqft
Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom between C.U. East & Main Campuses - Property Id: 193713 Preleasing most convenient central Boulder location on 30th Street, south of Colorado Blvd.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308
625 Manhattan Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
880 sqft
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 Available 07/08/20 Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
2019 Goss Street
2019 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
950 sqft
2019 Goss Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled, Turn of the Century, 2B/1B w/ basement storage in Goss Grove! - This fully remodeled 2B/1B has it all.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Broadway - Holiday
1 Unit Available
4555 13th St #2A
4555 13th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1408 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* Move In Special *No App Fee!* Spacious sun-drenched 2br/2.5ba condo with flex office/business - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! Spacious 2br/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3215 Foundry Place #104N
3215 Foundry Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA Steelyards Paired Home - This beautiful 2BD/2.5BA paired home is centrally located in the highly sought after Steelyards section of Boulder.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
665 Manhattan Drive #111
665 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
880 sqft
Conveniently Located Boulder Condo for Rent with Pool Overlooking the Flatirons - The condo is conveniently located. Just off Foothills Parkway with easy access to Rte. 36.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16
2144 South Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 Available 06/27/20 Furnished, Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Boulder! Available July 1. - This updated and fully furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath town-home is located on Walnut Street, minutes from Pearl Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1026 Spruce Unit A
1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1070 sqft
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1715 15th Street #4
1715 15th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
804 sqft
1715 15th Street #4 Available 08/12/20 Modern 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In the Heart of Downtown Boulder! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
390 Spruce Street
390 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1400 sqft
390 Spruce Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome Location! Darling 2B/2B Downtown Boulder Townhome - This wonderful 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom townhouse is located just west of downtown Boulder.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Aurora
1 Unit Available
3040 Madison Avenue #1
3040 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
750 sqft
Remodeled Two Bedroom Available For Rent Near CU - Completely remodeled two bedroom apartment with new cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring and all new bathrooms. Laundry on site! Off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
1850 22nd Street Unit 6
1850 22nd St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
855 sqft
1850 22nd Street Unit 6 Available 09/15/20 Great Two Bedroom Garden Level Condo Located in Downtown Boulder - Available September 15th! - Come tour this awesome condo located in the heart of Downtown Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewayden
1 Unit Available
40 South Boulder Circle #4035
40 S Boulder Cir, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
864 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Corner Unit Condo in South Boulder! READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! VIDEO OF CONDO: https://www.youtube.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1634 17th Street # 11
1634 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A
2227 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
923 sqft
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A Available 08/15/20 Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-Lease In Whittier Neighborhood - Completely renovated two bedroom one bath condo located in Shady Creek Condos.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
33 South Boulder Circle #116
33 South Boulder Circle, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
976 sqft
33 South Boulder Circle #116 Available 07/05/20 Conveniently Located Modern Two Bedroom Condo For Rent in Boulder - Enjoy Boulder living in this conveniently located, modern condominium! In the mornings, bask in the sun on your very quiet,

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
1805 23rd Street
1805 23rd Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1086 sqft
1805 23rd Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Townhome Near Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st! - This updated townhouse is a short walk to downtown, local parks and 29th Street Mall. Near transportation and shops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Hill
1 Unit Available
1200 College Ave #202
1200 College Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
992 sqft
Pre-Marketing 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in One of the best spots on the Hill. - Enjoy this 2 bed 1.5 bath condo located in one of the best spots on the Hill. This 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is located at 1200 College Ave Unit 202, Boulder, CO 80302.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Meadows
1 Unit Available
5540 Stonewall Place #21
5540 Stonewall Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
859 sqft
Two Bedroom East Boulder - Great East Boulder two bedroom two bath. Open layout with wood burning fireplace, off street parking and washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1802 Canyon Boulevard #4
1802 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1250 sqft
Modern home for rent in the heart of Downtown Boulder - Eco-Solar home in Downtown Boulder. Dine, work & live in a downtown GREEN BUILT home,garage & yard.

