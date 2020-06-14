/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1026 Spruce Unit A
1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1070 sqft
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless
Table Mesa South
1 Unit Available
3655 Emerson Avenue
3655 Emerson Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
3655 Emerson Avenue Available 06/29/20 Furnished Three Bedroom Ranch Home Available in South Boulder - Flexible lease! - Furnished 3 bedroom ranch-style home in Table Mesa (South Boulder) close to NCAR, 2 miles from the University of Colorado
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl St Unit #68
2301 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
550 sqft
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new.
Newlands
1 Unit Available
3188 9TH STREET
3188 9th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
3188 9TH STREET Available 09/01/20 Stunning Newlands 1930's Bungalow. Granite, Stainless, Hardwood.. - Newlands Gem. Beautiful updating featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard, mud room and unfinished basement.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2201 Pearl Street # 107
2201 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
700 sqft
2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16
2144 South Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 Available 06/27/20 Furnished, Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Boulder! Available July 1. - This updated and fully furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath town-home is located on Walnut Street, minutes from Pearl Street.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2113 Walnut Street #8
2113 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,400
475 sqft
2113 Walnut Street #8 Available 07/27/20 Fully furnished, all-inclusive, flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl Street #42
2301 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,280
495 sqft
2301 Pearl Street #42 Available 07/13/20 Completely Remodeled, Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! - Totally remodeled, modern one bedroom with large covered balcony in the heart of Downtown Boulder.
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
3260 47th Street #108
3260 47th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood.
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1634 17th Street # 11
1634 17th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters,
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,100
934 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! FURNISHED! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020.
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1360 Walnut Street #208
1360 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,700
708 sqft
Fully Furnished High End Loft In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder. Downtown Living! Flexible Move In! - Flexible Move In Date. FURNISHED CONDO: This Absolutely Stunning Downtown Loft Is The Perfect Place To Call Home.
East Chautauqua
1 Unit Available
2252 Columbine Avenue
2252 Columbine Avenue, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
2252 Columbine Avenue Available 08/13/20 Amazing Home near Chautauqua - Great four bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large living room, extra living space just off the kitchen, large fenced yard with a new deck and a detached garage off the
Newlands
1 Unit Available
815 Alpine Ave #3
815 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
888 sqft
815 Alpine Ave #3 Available 08/15/20 FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo AVAILABLE: August 15th near North Boulder Park - Bright, beautiful, FURNISHED and NEWLY REMODELED! Top Floor Condo in the Newlands neighborhood, 1/2 block from North Boulder Park.
Newlands
1 Unit Available
1015 Forest Ave
1015 Forest Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1700 sqft
Single Family Home, Large fenced in Backyard, Excellent for pets SUMMARY: 3BR2BA, ~1700 sqft Newlands Single Family home, Mother-in-law suite, Furnished/Turnkey Ready, 30 Day+, Attached 1 car garage.
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3100 Eastwood Court - 1
3100 Eastwood Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
You'll love this huge (2,400 square feet of finished space), sunny and airy, town home. It been recently updated and is in convenient North Central Boulder.
Results within 1 mile of Boulder
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
1 Unit Available
6451 Ace Court
6451 Ace, Boulder County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3889 sqft
6451 Ace Court Available 08/01/20 Lovely Lake Valley Golf Course Home for Lease in Niwot! - Bright and sunny home on the 4th hole of the Lake Valley golf course overlooking a private lake. Gorgeous views.
Results within 5 miles of Boulder
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.
Results within 10 miles of Boulder
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
