north broadway holiday
160 Apartments for rent in North Broadway - Holiday, Boulder, CO
12 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
5 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,910
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
1 Unit Available
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C
1380 Rosewood Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
858 sqft
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C Available 07/16/20 Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder - Available July 16th! - Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder available July 16! This updated, top floor 2 BD/1 BA condo near the Holiday Neighborhood sits
1 Unit Available
1200 Yarmouth Avenue #239
1200 Yarmouth Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1237 sqft
Loft For Rent in the Holiday Area. Trendy Business/Residential District - Live in North Boulder's trendy business/ residential district! It is a a great one story floor plan, and truly unique, at Uptown Broadway.
1 Unit Available
675 Poplar Avenue
675 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
675 Poplar Avenue Available 08/04/20 Updated 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Wonderland Hill Townhouse. Pool & Tennis Courts. Video Below - We are not showing properties with tenants in them. The video below should be a very accurate description of the property.
1 Unit Available
777 Poplar Ave. Unit 767
777 Poplar Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
777 Poplar Ave.
1 Unit Available
4345 13TH ST
4345 13th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1150 sqft
4345 13th - North Boulder Home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home in desirable North Boulder off Broadway. The house has W/D hookups, Fireplace, dishwasher. Hardwood floors in kitchen, newer carpet in living room, upgraded bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1077 Laramie Blvd #D
1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
4645 Broadway St. #C4
4645 Broadway, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1682 sqft
4645 Broadway St. #C4 Available 08/05/20 Recently Renovated 2B/2B in Boulder! Mountain Views from Every Window! - Recently updated (2018) modern 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1000 sq ft. unfurnished apartment. Mountain views from every window.
1 Unit Available
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.
1 Unit Available
767 Poplar Avenue
767 Poplar Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1135 sqft
Come check out this great property located near Wonderland Lake in Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,135 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
1110 Poplar Ave
1110 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1806 sqft
1110 Poplar Ave Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL NORTH BOULDER TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE IN JUNE! - This updated, 3 BD/2.5 BA home sits around the corner from Lucky's Market, Wonderland Lake and a few local restaurants.
1 Unit Available
5143 Pierre Street
5143 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end
1 Unit Available
470 Utica Avenue
470 Utica Avenue, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
5220 sqft
470 Utica Avenue Available 09/04/20 Furnished: Stunning 5 Bed 4.5 Bath Home Overlooking Wonderland Lake! Best Views in Boulder! - FURNISHED: Best views of open space in Boulder! Available September 4th - April 15 2021.
30 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
15 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
22 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,695
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
13 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
24 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
33 Units Available
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
13 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
