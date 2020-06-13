Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

239 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken
Willow Run
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
10 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Interlocken
33 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midcities
63 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Heights
33 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,329
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Interlocken
21 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Midcities
129 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,463
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Parkway Circle
1 Unit Available
13456 Via Varra Unit 216
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1114 sqft
Come see this fabulous Broomfield loft with lots of extras! Seconds from US 36, perfect for a Boulder/Denver commute. Unit has underground parking in a secure building as well as a one car, detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Miramonte
1 Unit Available
1070 Opal St Apt 204
1070 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1306 sqft
Great 3BR, 2BA apartment in Broomfield, patio with balcony, Close to major highways and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
14567 Federal Boulevard
14567 Federal Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2384 sqft
Very spacious ranch style house with a large open living space and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unfinished basement doubles the square footage in an already huge lot. 4 car attached garage. Horse barn behind the house for horse lovers negotiable.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Mckay Landing
1 Unit Available
14000 Winding River Court
14000 Winding River Court, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1854 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,854 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Greenway Park
1 Unit Available
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.

Median Rent in Broomfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Broomfield is $1,386, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,739.
Studio
$1,154
1 Bed
$1,386
2 Beds
$1,739
3+ Beds
$2,515
City GuideBroomfield
Broomfield is close enough to larger Colorado cities—it's just around thirty minutes or less to drive south to Denver or North to Boulder—but comes with the luxury of lower housing costs (without giving up a great view of the Rocky Mountains). Whether you want the modern conveniences of shopping centers or a nearby park, we know you’ll find all of the best amenities with your new apartment in Broomfield.
Life in Broomfield

Having trouble with Craigslist Broomfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The neighborhoods in Broomfield do not differ greatly from one another, but you’ll be glad to know that the crime rate is very low across the board. At around 55,000 inhabitants, you can imagine that the crime rate would be much lower than that of Denver or [Boulder]](http://www.apartmentlist.com/co/boulder) - right you are! In fact, when compared to other smaller surrounding cities, it gets a blue ribbon for least amount of illegal mischief.

The not-so-beautiful views of the Denver Boulder Turnpike mean savings in rent for you. In general, the closer to the turnpike and thus centrally located with easy access to all of the malls and shops, the cheaper your rent will be. One exception is brand new mega-complexes that will charge more for the tanning booth and state of the art community rooms. Finding a two bedroom for under $1,000 in a centrally located smaller complex is your best bet for saving some dough. The people of Broomfield love the great outdoors, so the closer you live to big box chains, the cheaper your rent will be.

Stretching outwards from the “middle” of the city (Broomfield resembles one of those four-piece Tanagram math games) and further north of the turnpike you’ll find rental costs closer to $1,500 for a two bedroom apartment. With this added cost though, comes a great view of the Rocky Mountains.

Sheridan Blvd. runs north to south for the length of the city and for you directionally challenged folks, that means Broomfield is divided East to West by Sheridan Blvd. Start your search West of Sheridan creeping West of the turnpike (Uptown Ave.) for newer complexes with pools, concierge and fitness centers.

Residents of Broomfield, CO take good care of the community they live in. Who wouldn’t love living in a city with picturesque views and good neighbors? Good luck finding your new home!

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Broomfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Broomfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Broomfield over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield

    As rents have fallen slightly in Broomfield, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Broomfield.
    • While rents in Broomfield fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Broomfield?
    In Broomfield, the median rent is $1,154 for a studio, $1,386 for a 1-bedroom, $1,739 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,515 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Broomfield, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Broomfield?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Broomfield include Broomfield Urban Transit Village, Interlocken, and Willow Run.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Broomfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Broomfield area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Broomfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broomfield from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

