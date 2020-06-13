Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,218
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1088 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1018 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
24 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Glen Ridge
2211 Pratt St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
725 sqft
Hardwood floors, two-tone paint and wooden slat blinds. Ample storage in every floor plan. Grassy courtyards with walking paths shaded by mature trees. Blocks from 287/Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
5 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1318 Gay St.
1318 Gay Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1417 sqft
Pristine and Beautifully Remodeled Ranch in an awesome part of central Longmont! - Rare Ranch Rental - and this one has it all! Newly remodeled with a lovely and functional kitchen with SS appliances, and tons of space in an open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
713 Grandview Meadows Drive
713 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1457 sqft
This 2-Level Townhome is Light, Airy and Spacious and Available for Rent in Longmont! - Premium quality Townhome. Light, airy and spacious. 1457 finished SF with 3 bed/2.5 bath/2-car attached. 9' ceilings on main floor. Upgraded finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1238 Fremont Ct
1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1418 sqft
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 Grant St
130 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
3 bed/1 ba, single garage, all appliances including washer & dryer, large yard, close to downtown, cozy ranch home in great neighborhood

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
624 Bross St
624 Bross Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1960 sqft
This beautiful home is just blocks form downtown Longmont, schools, and shopping. Huge yard with sprinklers 1 car garage and large unfinished basement for storage has furnace and wood burning stove. Hardwood floors and eat in kitchen nook.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
612 W Grange Ct
612 W Grange Ct, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2130 sqft
*** Home is fairly new, It is close to Hygiene, CO and is about a block East from the corner of 75th and Nelson. Directions can also be found through Google Maps. *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.

Median Rent in Longmont

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Longmont is $1,055, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,288.
Studio
$932
1 Bed
$1,055
2 Beds
$1,288
3+ Beds
$1,844
City GuideLongmont
"Longmont is like the midwest of Boulder CountyIt still feels like a small town; there are parades; there is a strong sense of civic pride; and people are connected." (--Ann Noonan)

Longmont is a great little city in Colorado, and a vibrant place to live. Those who call this place home enjoy the small town feel, outstanding community resources and the close proximity to outdoor fun. Longmont shares much of the groovy vibe of its nearest neighbor, Boulder.

Living it Up in Longmont

Cost of living

Many Longmont residents choose to live here because they can get a decent apartment or a house and yard for way less than what theyd pay in Boulder. These days, anything within strolling distance of downtown Boulder will cost a fortune, and that's not including an arm and a leg. This is why so many would-be Boulderites decided to make the cruise up the Diagonal to Longmont. There are plenty of nice one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments in Longmont with rents that are about 30% cheaper than in Boulder.

Finding your abode

Searching for an apartment for rent in Longmont is pretty simple. When dealing with the large and fancy apartment complexes, expect to jump through all the hoops of background checks, proof of income and references. Look for a landlord-owned house if you dont want to deal with all that stuff.

Pets and other hurdles

Most apartment rentals is Longmont will gladly let you bring one or possibly two cats or dogs in, as long as they arent Cujos. Try your best to get an apartment on the ground level, since these usually have small fenced-in yards as well. If you have a big dog, do both yourself and your pooch a favor and try to find a house with a fenced-in yard.

When to move

Apartments can be found pretty much any time of year. Longmont is far enough from the University of Colorado that few students venture out this far. Having said that, if you want to live in a nice apartment complex, start your search as early as possible, since the best units get snapped up quickly. They are priced according to size, and some have much better views than others, so be ready to act quickly (put down your deposit that same day) if something good becomes available.

Neighborhoods in Longmont

Downtown Longmont: Most of the action in town happens along Main Street, which runs North and South from Ken Pratt Blvd. Dozens of tree-lined streets on either side of this main drag give residents the opportunity to walk or bike around town, which was developed for people to actually walk around without risking their lives unlike most other parts of the country! There is a pretty good mix of people here, and the local restaurants offer plenty of variety for a town this size. $$

Northwest: North of town along Highway 66 near Macintosh Lake, there are some very nice apartment complexes with great views and access to open space. While commuting to Boulder will take a bit longer, they offer top-notch amenities like swimming pools, hiking trails and peace and quiet for those who dont mind being on the fringes of town. $$

Northeast: This part of Longmont is east of Main Street and has a few golf courses and more upscale homes. This neighborhood has more of a suburban feel to it. Expect to pay a bit more if you want to dodge golf balls on your deck or have a house that backs up to open land. $$$

Southwest: A lot of the sprawl and poorly-planned development is in this part of Longmont. If you dont mind living near the big-box stores and hulking, yet strangely deserted, Twin Peaks Mall, you can find some great deals on places to live. Large three-bedroom houses for rent in the area off Nelson Road cost less than those in most other parts of Longmont. $

Southeast: This neighborhood is east of the diagonal just as you get into town. It's quiet and has easy access to running and biking trails. Left Hand Creek cuts right through town, and there are greenways that can get you most of the way to Boulder without ever needing to dodge traffic. The downside to this neighborhood is that youll need to journey west to find some grub. $$

Longmont Living

Longmont is home to a lot of people who want to live in Boulder, but cant afford the sky-high rents. This means that the people here come from very diverse backgrounds, which gives the town a great sense of community. You can find restaurants here offering food from the far corners of the world, or make the quick trip to Boulder to enter health food heaven there are four Whole Foods restaurants within a 10-minute drive of each other there!

Get yourself a bike

If youre going to live in Colorado, you better have a bike. This is the only place in the world (other than Boulder) where you routinely see rusty cars worth a few hundred bucks carrying $8,000 bicycles on them. That doesnt mean you have to pay the big bucks though -- any bike will let you cruise the trails and bike paths that cut through most of town. Expect to see large packs of riders on the roads, especially on the weekends, Give them plenty of room, since road rage between cars and bikers is common in these parts.

Public transportation

For getting around downtown Longmont, the bus is great. You can also get to Boulder, Lyons, Denver and the airport pretty easily, but expect the trip to take two to three times as long as driving in your own car.

Wining and dining

Longmont is far sleepier than Boulder, but does have a few great restaurants, coffee shops, and cool bars. For nightlife, youll have to head to Pearl Street or the Hill. Beer lovers will find solace in the two main breweries in town Left Hand Brewing Company and Oskar Blues.

Activities and entertainment

Every summer, the Boulder County Fair rolls up to town, complete with monster-sized pumpkins, livestock and carnival rides. For produce, the Longmont Farmers Market is the place to be every Saturday morning, except for in the dead of winter, with great deals on organic produce grown on local farms. The prices are better here than in Boulder, where the well-to-do will gladly fork over any price asked for organic veggies.

Outdoor fun

Pretty much all of the rest of the entertainment is provided free of charge by nature grab your bike and climbing gear, slip on your five-finger shoes, strap your kayak on the roof rack and head west to the mountains. In the winter, world-class skiing is a few hours away, and a bunch of 14,000 foot peaks loom just outside of town.

June 2020 Longmont Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longmont Rent Report. Longmont rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longmont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Longmont rent trends were flat over the past month

Longmont rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Longmont stand at $1,056 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,289 for a two-bedroom. Longmont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longmont over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Colorado for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351 and $1,181, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longmont to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4% and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Longmont rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longmont, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longmont is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longmont's median two-bedroom rent of $1,289 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Longmont.
    • While rents in Longmont fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longmont than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Longmont.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Longmont?
    In Longmont, the median rent is $932 for a studio, $1,055 for a 1-bedroom, $1,288 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,844 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Longmont, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Longmont?
    Some of the colleges located in the Longmont area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Longmont?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Longmont from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

