103 Apartments for rent in Longmont, CO

Living it Up in Longmont

Cost of living

Many Longmont residents choose to live here because they can get a decent apartment or a house and yard for way less than what theyd pay in Boulder. These days, anything within strolling distance of downtown Boulder will cost a fortune, and that's not including an arm and a leg. This is why so many would-be Boulderites decided to make the cruise up the Diagonal to Longmont. There are plenty of nice one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments in Longmont with rents that are about 30% cheaper than in Boulder.

Finding your abode

Searching for an apartment for rent in Longmont is pretty simple. When dealing with the large and fancy apartment complexes, expect to jump through all the hoops of background checks, proof of income and references. Look for a landlord-owned house if you dont want to deal with all that stuff.

Pets and other hurdles

Most apartment rentals is Longmont will gladly let you bring one or possibly two cats or dogs in, as long as they arent Cujos. Try your best to get an apartment on the ground level, since these usually have small fenced-in yards as well. If you have a big dog, do both yourself and your pooch a favor and try to find a house with a fenced-in yard.

When to move

Apartments can be found pretty much any time of year. Longmont is far enough from the University of Colorado that few students venture out this far. Having said that, if you want to live in a nice apartment complex, start your search as early as possible, since the best units get snapped up quickly. They are priced according to size, and some have much better views than others, so be ready to act quickly (put down your deposit that same day) if something good becomes available.