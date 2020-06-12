/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Gunbarrel
38 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Foothills
25 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 11 at 05:58pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
7 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Goss - Grove
5 Units Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
550 Mohawk Dr Apt 51
550 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1111 sqft
Come see this Beautiful Boulder 2BR, 2BA condo with bonus room great for a office. Fireplace and all new flooring throughout the property. Patio with storage, washer & dryer in the unit. Covered parking with own numbered spot and a community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:38am
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
530 Mohawk Drive
530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
964 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Broadway - Holiday
1 Unit Available
4634 14TH ST #9
4634 14th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
4634 14TH ST #9 - 9 Available 08/20/20 4634 14th #9 - Available: 8/20 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in North Boulder's Uptown. Excellent access to hiking trails, restaurants and shops. Very sunny with an open floor plan.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
4500 Baseline Dr
4500 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1133 sqft
Vistoso Boulder - Convenient Summer Rental - Property Id: 296438 Open for summer rental! Gorgeous quiet top floor condo in Boulder with 9 ft vaulted ceilings! Shares no walls with any other unit.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Aurora
1 Unit Available
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214
3009 Madison Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1102 sqft
3009 Madison Avenue Unit L214 Available 08/02/20 LOVELY 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Boulder! - Fantastic 2 Story 2BR, 1.5BA, in the Conveniently Located Wimbledon Complex! Unit Features Remodeled Kitchen, Bathroom, & Updated Flooring.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
4990 Meredith Way Unit 112
4990 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Unit Unit 112 Available 08/01/20 East Boulder Meredith Park Condo - Property Id: 132734 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Ground Floor w/ Parking space. Master Bedroom recently updated. Wash and Dryer, Walk Out Porch, Closet space.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Park East
1 Unit Available
1101 Monroe Dr. Unit B
1101 Monroe Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
1101 Monroe Dr. Unit B Available 08/01/20 Amazing Townhouse with Beautiful Mountain Views walking distance to CU! - This 2 bed 2 bath town home in Boulder is one you will not want to miss.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308
625 Manhattan Place, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
797 sqft
625 Manhattan Place Unit 308 Available 07/08/20 Amazing 2BD/2BA TopFloor Condo with Views! - This 2BD/2BA top floor condo boasts spectacular flatirons views, newer flooring, and it even comes with an assigned covered parking space.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Broadway - Holiday
1 Unit Available
4555 13th St #2A
4555 13th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1408 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* Move In Special *No App Fee!* Spacious sun-drenched 2br/2.5ba condo with flex office/business - AVAILABLE NOW!! Move In Special! No App Fee! Spacious 2br/2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
575 Manhattan Drive #202
575 Manhattan Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
575 Manhattan Drive #202 Available 07/01/20 Condo for Rent at Village Pines in East Boulder. Two Bedroom Condo on the Top Floor. - Welcome to Village Pines. You must see this nicely updated condo in SE boulder. Two bath unit with garage.
