apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:21 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1074 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1121 sqft
Brand-new units with quartz counters, extra cabinet space, and walk-in closets. Pet-welcoming community contains a 24-hour gym and playground. Within walking distance of numerous shops and restaurants. Fifteen minutes to downtown Boulder.
Last updated July 10 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
North Broadway - Holiday
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
22 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,692
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,932
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,913
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
39 Units Available
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
8 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,582
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
34 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,225
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
23 Units Available
Table Mesa North
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
15 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Baseline
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
University Hill
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
705 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Goss - Grove
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
3 Units Available
North Broadway - Holiday
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,310
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winding Trail
3755 Birchwood Drive 44
3755 Birchwood Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
684 sqft
Unit 44 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Remodeled 1 BR condo for rent in N Boulder! - Property Id: 310737 Completely REBUILT 1 bedroom/1 bath open floor plan condo in the Birchwood Drive complex. 684 Square feet. South facing.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frasier Meadows
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2023 sqft
Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier
1935 Pine Street
1935 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1620 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Boulder
790 Walnut St. #D
790 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
*FULL RENOVATION*Just completed- 2 Bedroom with Office, Awesome Balcony, Fireplace and View of the Flatirons. - Come take a look at this beautifully remodeled upper level apartment.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Transit Village
2930 Bluff Street #313
2930 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1023 sqft
2930 Bluff Street #313 Available 08/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Central Boulder! - Available August 11th! - Come tour this great condo located in the Heart of Central Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and
