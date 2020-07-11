Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $75/pet
restrictions: Our pet-friendly community welcomes most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private underground parking garage. None, assigned: $150/month. Premier parking spaces are available to rent for $150. None, assigned: $25/month. Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed. Assigned electric car charging stations available for $160 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $75/month. Bike racks and lockers available for $75 per month. Other, assigned: $10/month. Ski/board storage available for $10 per month. Holds up to 2 pairs of skis per locker.
