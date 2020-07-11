All apartments in Boulder
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes

1590 Eisenhower Drive · (737) 214-7936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
East Foothills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-119 · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Unit A-118 · Avail. now

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Unit A-123 · Avail. now

$1,724

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit P-116 · Avail. now

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit B-105 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit B-102 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-108 · Avail. now

$4,124

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit A-102 · Avail. now

$4,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1451 sqft

Unit A-106 · Avail. now

$4,046

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Please keep in mind that we do not lease to undergraduate students. Undergraduate students are encouraged to explore our adjacent sister communities, Boulder Creek Apartments and Meadow Creek Apartments. We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes was Built for Boulder. Every aspect of these apartment homes was designed with the Boulder resident in mind. Built from local, sustainably sourced materials, this LEED certified community showcases ten outdoor rooms that bring the Colorado landscape to life in the heart of the city. Amenities at our smoke free community include ski and bike storage, dog wash stations, an indoor / outdoor pool, a yoga and spin studio, a 40 foot climbing wall, and more. With pet friendly homes ranging from studios to three bedrooms, Parc Mosaic has a floorplan that works for you and your family. There is truly nothing else like it. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $75/pet
restrictions: Our pet-friendly community welcomes most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private underground parking garage. None, assigned: $150/month. Premier parking spaces are available to rent for $150. None, assigned: $25/month. Shared electric car charging stations available for $25 monthly plus energy consumed. Assigned electric car charging stations available for $160 monthly plus energy consumed. Ask the leasing team for details. None, assigned: $75/month. Bike racks and lockers available for $75 per month. Other, assigned: $10/month. Ski/board storage available for $10 per month. Holds up to 2 pairs of skis per locker.
Storage Details: Bike racks and lockers available for $75 per month. Ski/board storage available for $10 per month. Holds up to 2 pairs of skis per locker.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have any available units?
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $1,609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have?
Some of Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
