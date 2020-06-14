109 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with hardwood floors
Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.
Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.
So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.
If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.
Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boulder renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.