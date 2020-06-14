Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
North Broadway - Holiday
7 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,635
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Foothills
26 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Transit Village
14 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,435
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Foothills
21 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Whittier
13 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Whittier
4 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,550
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Goss - Grove
10 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
University Hill
23 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Goss - Grove
3 Units Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,780
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dakota Ridge
1 Unit Available
5057 5th St.
5057 5th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2600 sqft
5057 5th St. Available 07/01/20 Amazing townhome in North Boulder with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
1115 Hancock Drive
1115 Hancock Drive, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Master bedroom with Ensuite - Large house that is renovated in Central Boulder... updated kitchen, hard wood floors plenty of street parking, washer & dryer, large backyard, a media room and more. We are an eco-friendly house, quiet and drama-free.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3109 Bluff Street
3109 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1960 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - Available May 25th! - Brand new townhome in an amazing location in Boulder. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a spacious open floor plan and high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2317 Walnut Street
2317 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1526 sqft
2317 Walnut Street Available 08/01/20 Awesome 4B/2B off Pearl and Walnut Available 8/1! - This great house in the South Whittier neighborhood is just 1 block off Pearl St.
City Guide for Boulder, CO

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.

Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.

So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.

If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boulder, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boulder renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

