76 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with gym
Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.
Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.
So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.
If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.
Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Boulder renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.