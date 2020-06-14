Apartment List
/
CO
/
boulder
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Boulder renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,886
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Foothills
26 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Transit Village
14 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,955
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Gunbarrel
32 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,435
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Foothills
21 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
University Hill
23 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
1850 Folsom Street
1850 Folsom Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
682 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this updated studio in the heart of Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom, 662 square feet of livable space, and extra storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
530 Mohawk Drive
530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
964 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Table Mesa South
1 Unit Available
3655 Emerson Avenue
3655 Emerson Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
3655 Emerson Avenue Available 06/29/20 Furnished Three Bedroom Ranch Home Available in South Boulder - Flexible lease! - Furnished 3 bedroom ranch-style home in Table Mesa (South Boulder) close to NCAR, 2 miles from the University of Colorado

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302
3300 Bridger Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3300 Bridger Trail Unit 302 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH CONDO IN BOULDER! HURRY! - This lovely newly remodeled light-filled three-bedroom, two-bath condo at Remington Post is centrally located in Boulder near Whole Foods,

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3150 Iris Ave #308
3150 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
600 sqft
3150 Iris Ave #308 Available 08/15/20 Top Floor South Facing One Bedroom Condo In North Boulder! Perfect Location! Video Below - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baseline
1 Unit Available
2950 Bixby Lane
2950 Bixby Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
I am currently a tenant at kensington apartments near CU Boulder Campus. I am looking for anyone interested in a one bedroom apartment for $1,400. The apartment has a nice quiet community. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41
3035 O'neal Parkway, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
3035 O'Neal Pkwy , T-41 Available 08/12/20 Huge 3 Story Condo with Bonus Room; Two Bathrooms, Great Layout, AMAZING Price - Fireplace, sliding doors to balcony, large master bedroom with office, 2nd bedroom has balcony, on-site laundry, passcode

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3120 Corona Trail #L-202
3120 Corona Trail, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1242 sqft
3120 Corona Trail #L-202 Available 08/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: Large 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In a Great North Boulder Location. Great Amenities. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! VIDEO COMING SOON.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A
2227 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
991 sqft
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A Available 08/15/20 Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-Lease In Whittier Neighborhood - Completely renovated two bedroom one bath condo located in Shady Creek Condos.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Broadway - Holiday
1 Unit Available
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C
1380 Rosewood Ave, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
858 sqft
1380 Rosewood Ave Unit 9C Available 07/16/20 Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulder - Bright Corner Unit Condo in North Boulderavailable July 16.
City Guide for Boulder, CO

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.

Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.

So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.

If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Boulder, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Boulder renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoulder 3 BedroomsBoulder Accessible ApartmentsBoulder Apartments with Balcony
Boulder Apartments with GarageBoulder Apartments with GymBoulder Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoulder Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBoulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Apartments with Pool
Boulder Apartments with Washer-DryerBoulder Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoulder Furnished ApartmentsBoulder Luxury PlacesBoulder Pet Friendly PlacesBoulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College