Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal

Uptown Broadway is leasing gorgeous one and two-bedroom loft, flat and townhome apartments in North Boulder. Conveniently located in a vibrant neighborhood and surrounded by high-end restaurants, fantastic shopping, and endless natural beauty. Uptown Broadway offers easy access to everything you know and love about Boulder. With public transportation just a short walk away, the entire metro area is at your fingertips. Our community is also nestled between dozens of urban parks and mountainous peaks. Hit the bike trails with your friends, stroll through Pearl Street Mall or head to Folsom Stadium for the big game. This uptown urban oasis has everything you need to live the ultimate lifestyle you deserve.