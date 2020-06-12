/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1150 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,609
1415 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Whittier
15 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Table Mesa North
1 Unit Available
3225 Dover Drive
3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO
Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space.
Hartford-Yale
1 Unit Available
805 HARTFORD DR
805 Hartford Drive, Boulder, CO
805 HARTFORD DR Available 08/12/20 805 Hartford - Table Mesa - Available: 8/12/20 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style house in the Table Mesa area. The house has hardwood floors, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
340 43rd Street
340 South 43rd Street, Boulder, CO
340 43rd Street Available 07/07/20 Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room.
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3158 29th Street
3158 29th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1954 sqft
3158 29th Street Available 07/30/20 Sensational Townhouse Overlooking Private Pond In A Great Location! - VIDEO OF PROPERTY COMING THIS WEEKEND. Call or email with questions. Current tenants have been in the property since 2015.
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
805 Poplar Avenue
805 Poplar Avenue, Boulder, CO
805 Poplar Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Forest Glen Home Available August 1st! - Located at the base of the foothills in North Boulder, this gorgeous 4 bed/2.
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
3901 Apache Court, Unit E Available 07/01/20 Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views
Majestic Heights
1 Unit Available
650 South 42 ST
650 South 42nd Street, Boulder, CO
650 South 42 ST Available 08/01/20 Lovely 5BR home with lots of upgrades, big deck and yard! (42nd) - This renovated 5BR, 2.
Dakota Ridge
1 Unit Available
440 Laramie Boulevard
440 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
Available 08/01/20 4 bed/4.5 bath townhome - steps from trailhead! - Property Id: 293730 One block to trailhead and one block to city park on quiet, upper part of Laramie in Dakota Ridge.
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
3215 Moorhead
3215 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1040 sqft
3215 Moorhead Available 07/06/20 Table Mesa - S Boulder - S. Boulder, close to 36 w easy access. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, wood floors, washer/dryer, good size yard for the dog. Pet Friendly property. (RLNE5833360)
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
75 SOUTH 35TH ST
75 South 35th Street, Boulder, CO
75 S. 35th - Martin Acres Home - 5 bedrooms, 3 bath house in Martin Acres. New updated kitchen with granite. Hardwood floors. Washer dryer, dishwasher, fireplace & 2 car garage. Fenced backyard. Security deposit of $2000.
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
235 SEMINOLE DR
235 Seminole Drive, Boulder, CO
235 SEMINOLE DR Available 08/02/20 235 Seminole -South Boulder - 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a quiet South Boulder neighborhood. The house is bi-level with 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large living room, bath, kitchen and a large deck.
East Chautauqua
1 Unit Available
265 Bellevue Drive
265 Bellevue Drive, Boulder, CO
House for Rent in Boulder on a Quiet Street with Trails Nearby - Spectacular views of the city and mountains. Quiet Street with trails nearby.
Wonderland Hills
1 Unit Available
619 Quince Circle
619 Quince Circle, Boulder, CO
619 Quince Circle Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Wonderland Hills Smart Home - Available NOW! - This stunning Wonderland Hills Smart Home just became available and won't last long! The home features beautiful acacia wood flooring and fresh paint.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2116 Pearl Street Unit C
2116 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1980 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN THREE STORY ROWHOME ON PEARL STREET - AVAILABLE NOW! - This brand new, luxurious three story Rowhome is steps away from all that Downtown Pearl Street has to offer.
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
3131 Bell Dr
3131 Bell Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1444 sqft
3131 Bell Townhome - One three levels, fireplace, washer/dryer, patio, carport, pets negotiable (RLNE5823331)
Crestview
1 Unit Available
4345 13TH ST
4345 13th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1150 sqft
4345 13th - North Boulder Home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home in desirable North Boulder off Broadway. The house has W/D hookups, Fireplace, dishwasher. Hardwood floors in kitchen, newer carpet in living room, upgraded bathroom.
Dakota Ridge
1 Unit Available
5057 5th St.
5057 5th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2600 sqft
5057 5th St. Available 07/01/20 Amazing townhome in North Boulder with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors.
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3109 Bluff Street
3109 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1960 sqft
BRAND NEW 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome - Available May 25th! - Brand new townhome in an amazing location in Boulder. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a spacious open floor plan and high-end finishes throughout.
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
4941 Tesla Cir.
4941 Tesla Circle, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1748 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* Move In Special *No App Fee!* Big, Bright and Beautiful 3 Bed 2.
