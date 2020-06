191 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO

Downtown Boulder is home to the Pearl Street Market, an open-air shopping center with four blocks of independently-owned boutiques, restaurants and bars. Apartments near Pearl Street Market are newly renovated or developed condos and complexes. Expect to pay between $1600-1800 for a two bedroom in this area. Newer, luxury developments can cost up to $2000 for a two bedroom.

The Hill, another hot spot, has rents for two bedrooms that generally run between $1300-1600.

The southern area of Boulder is more recently developed than the northern regions. This means lots of ranch-style homes and newer shopping centers. Finding rental homes in this area can be challenging. However, the far southern reaches of the Table Mesa area frequently have a number of affordable single-family rentals, generally ranging from $1200-1400 for a two bedroom. Table Mesa also has the added benefit of being the closest part of Boulder to Denver, making commuting in and out of the city slightly easier. North Boulder also has less suburban-feeling neighborhoods, including the Westminster section of town.