Last updated June 13 2020

191 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO

Whittier
Glenwood Grove North Iris
University Hill
Goss Grove
East Foothills
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,635
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,843
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
13 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
4 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,550
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Foothills
25 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,435
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Transit Village
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,050
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goss - Grove
10 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Hill
24 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goss - Grove
4 Units Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
820 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,780
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can't afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Table Mesa South
1 Unit Available
1036 Berea Dr
1036 Berea Drive, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2185 sqft
Come see this beautiful 4 BR, 3 BA home in South Boulder, close to the foothills and CU. Property has a big yard with a back deck for outdoor entertaining. This property is a must see with all it's modern updates and finished basement.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Martin Acres
1 Unit Available
25 S 38th St
25 South 38th Street, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2611 sqft
Green home: solar panels, home was update thoroughly in 2009 for energy efficiency with top notch insulation and new energy efficient windows. Newer washer/dryer, fridge, furnace. Large bedrooms. Zoned 3 unrelated.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
East Foothills
1 Unit Available
1095 Waite Dr
1095 Waite Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Come see this 3BD, 2BA Boulder home in great neighborhood close to BCH, Ball Aerospace and CU campus. Large eat in kitchen with more than ample cabinet space and separate dining room. Big living room with wood burning fireplace and stone face.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am

Median Rent in Boulder

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boulder is $1,191, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,455.
Studio
$1,046
1 Bed
$1,191
2 Beds
$1,455
3+ Beds
$2,075
City Guide: Boulder

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.
About Your Apartment Hunt
Boulder's municipal government has systematically bought up land around the city to create a green belt. These open spaces protect the city from the miles of sprawl that can be found in Boulder's neighbor, Denver. Great, right? Well, yeah, in theory, but in practice, things are a bit trickier.

If possible, start your search at the beginning of the summer to beat the housing rush, and don't be shy about negotiating with landlords to get a lease on your terms.

Neighborhoods
Downtown Boulder is home to the Pearl Street Market, an open-air shopping center with four blocks of independently-owned boutiques, restaurants and bars. Apartments near Pearl Street Market are newly renovated or developed condos and complexes. Expect to pay between $1600-1800 for a two bedroom in this area. Newer, luxury developments can cost up to $2000 for a two bedroom.

The Hill, another hot spot, has rents for two bedrooms that generally run between $1300-1600.

The southern area of Boulder is more recently developed than the northern regions. This means lots of ranch-style homes and newer shopping centers. Finding rental homes in this area can be challenging. However, the far southern reaches of the Table Mesa area frequently have a number of affordable single-family rentals, generally ranging from $1200-1400 for a two bedroom. Table Mesa also has the added benefit of being the closest part of Boulder to Denver, making commuting in and out of the city slightly easier. North Boulder also has less suburban-feeling neighborhoods, including the Westminster section of town.

Commute
As many Boulder residents commute to work in nearby Denver, rush hour is a big event along the I-36 and I-25 corridor. But, Boulder hasn't gotten the reputation of being an incredibly livable city by resting on its proverbial laurels! Recent developments in HOV lanes have helped ease congestion considerably, cutting commuting time during rush hour to between 35-45 minutes.

Additionally, Boulder has a local community bus service that ferries passengers around town, and also connects with the RTD, which operates express buses into downtown Denver for both the daily commuter and the Boulder resident heading out for a night on the town.

But why bus or drive when Boulder is such a walkable and bike-friendly city! There are over 300 miles of bike paths, bike lanes and off-road routes that make commuting around the city by bike safe and easy.

Now that you know the ins-and-outs of beautiful Boulder, you're ready to find an apartment. Happy hunting!

Boulder Renter Confidence Survey
National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

Here’s how Boulder ranks on:

A+
Overall satisfaction
A+
Safety and crime rate
A+
Jobs and career opportunities
A+
Recreational activities
A+
Quality of schools
A+
Social Life
A+
Weather
A+
Commute time
B+
State and local taxes
A+
Public transit
A+
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Boulder’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Boulder renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

Key findings in Boulder include the following:

  • Boulder renters gave their city an A+ overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Boulder were jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, quality of local schools, social life and recreational activities, which all received A+ grades.
  • The areas of concern to Boulder renters are affordability (F) and state and local taxes (B+).
  • Millennial renters are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A+.
  • Boulder did relatively well compared to other cities in Colorado, including Denver (B+), Colorado Springs (B+) and Aurora (C).
  • Boulder did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Los Angeles (C+), Seattle, WA (B+) and New York, NY (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "Love the pet-friendliness and the fact that 80 percent of residents are transplants from other places. It makes it easy to meet like-minded people!"- Emily C.
  • "Cost of living is high in Boulder, but the access to nightlife, education, job opportunities, transportation and outdoor activities is unbeatable." – Anna C.
  • "I like that it’s safe, clean, and has a great atmosphere and a lot of healthy food. But it’s so expensive to live here and it’s more like a small town than a city. It also lacks diversity." – Reem
  • "Boulder is a beautiful city with plenty of nature nearby. The people are friendly and outgoing, and the crime rate is extremely low. Our biggest problem is bike theft." – Jasmyn M.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.
Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Boulder?
In Boulder, the median rent is $1,046 for a studio, $1,191 for a 1-bedroom, $1,455 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,075 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boulder, check out our monthly Boulder Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Boulder?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Boulder include Whittier, Glenwood Grove North Iris, University Hill, Goss Grove, and East Foothills.
How pet-friendly is Boulder?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boulder received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Boulder?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Boulder received a letter grade of A+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Boulder?
Boulder renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Boulder did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Boulder?
Boulder renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Boulder did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Boulder?
Some of the colleges located in the Boulder area include University of Colorado Boulder, University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, and Aims Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Boulder?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boulder from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

