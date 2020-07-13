Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. Boulder Creek Apartments in Boulder, CO 80305 is a smoke free community. Apartments feature washers/dryers, private patios/balconies, fully equipped GE kitchens and large closets. Select apartments have wood style floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community has two swimming pools, a hot tub, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, community bark park, outdoor fireplace lounge and BBQ grills. Located less than half a mile from the bus stop, 8 miles from Flatiron Crossing Mall and less than 30 miles from downtown Denver. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.