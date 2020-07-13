All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like Boulder Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
Boulder Creek Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Boulder Creek Apartments

3455 Table Mesa Dr · (228) 325-1910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Table Mesa North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO 80305
Table Mesa North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit I-185 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit P-301 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit I-187 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit I-189 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,662

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit T-330 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit E-146 · Avail. now

$2,058

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit L-238 · Avail. now

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulder Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours.. Boulder Creek Apartments in Boulder, CO 80305 is a smoke free community. Apartments feature washers/dryers, private patios/balconies, fully equipped GE kitchens and large closets. Select apartments have wood style floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly community has two swimming pools, a hot tub, 24 hour fitness center, on site recycling, community bark park, outdoor fireplace lounge and BBQ grills. Located less than half a mile from the bus stop, 8 miles from Flatiron Crossing Mall and less than 30 miles from downtown Denver. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $70
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional offsite/street parking for guests and residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis. None, assigned: $40/month. 5x5 storage cages are available. Garage lot, assigned: $120/month. Detached garages onsite; ask about availability. None, assigned: $37/month. Premier parking available for $35 per month. Surface lot, assigned: $22/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.
Storage Details: Storage lockers are available. 5x5 storage lockers: $20.00, 5x7 storage cages: $40.00, 5x10 storage closets: $60.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulder Creek Apartments have any available units?
Boulder Creek Apartments has 21 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boulder Creek Apartments have?
Some of Boulder Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulder Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Boulder Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Boulder Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulder Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Boulder Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boulder Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Boulder Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Boulder Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Boulder Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Boulder Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Boulder Creek Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Boulder Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity