Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Whittier, Boulder, CO
13 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,938
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
5 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
1915 Pine Street #4
1915 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
1915 Pine Street #4 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available September 14h, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
1 Unit Available
1935 Pine Street
1935 Pine Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1620 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Historic Home In Downtown Boulder. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9T_c2DbnEk&feature=youtu.be Side yard and storage video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jkez8nEsV8&feature=youtu.
1 Unit Available
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A
2227 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
991 sqft
2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A Available 08/15/20 Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-Lease In Whittier Neighborhood - Completely renovated two bedroom one bath condo located in Shady Creek Condos.
1 Unit Available
1805 23rd Street
1805 23rd Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1086 sqft
1805 23rd Street Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed/1 Bath Townhome Near Downtown Boulder - Available August 1st! - This updated townhouse is a short walk to downtown, local parks and 29th Street Mall. Near transportation and shops.
1 Unit Available
2113 Walnut Street #8
2113 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,400
475 sqft
2113 Walnut Street #8 Available 10/09/20 Fully furnished, all-inclusive, flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder.
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl St Unit #68
2301 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
427 sqft
Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new.
1 Unit Available
1850 22nd Street Unit 6
1850 22nd St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
855 sqft
1850 22nd Street Unit 6 Available 09/15/20 Great Two Bedroom Garden Level Condo Located in Downtown Boulder - Available September 15th! - Come tour this awesome condo located in the heart of Downtown Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one
1 Unit Available
2201 Pearl Street # 107
2201 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
630 sqft
2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market.
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl Street #42
2301 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,400
427 sqft
2301 Pearl Street #42 Available 08/31/20 Completely Remodeled, Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! - Totally remodeled, modern one bedroom with large covered balcony in the heart of Downtown Boulder.
1 Unit Available
1850 22nd Street
1850 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
855 sqft
Come tour this awesome condo located in the heart of Downtown Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and extra storage located outside of the unit.
1 Unit Available
2409-2411 Pine St - 1
2409 Pine St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
555 sqft
Lease term: August 2nd* – July 30th *current tenant can be out earlier if needed Occupancy Limit: TWO UNRELATED TENANTS Sublease possible: YES 2409 Pine is the 1BR/1BA cottage behind 2411 Pine in downtown Boulder.
1 Unit Available
1915 Pine Street Unit 1
1915 Pine St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
1915 Pine Street Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Boulder! Available August 10th, 2020! - Come tour this beautiful apartment located in Central Boulder! This property features one bedroom, one full bathroom,
1 Unit Available
1949 Pearl Street #C
1949 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1250 sqft
1949 Pearl Street #C Available 05/15/20 Relax and Indulge in the Luxury of this Expansive Residence for Rent in Boulder - Relax and indulge in the luxury of this expansive residence.
1 Unit Available
2537 Spruce St - 3
2537 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
905 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Lease term: August 2nd – July 30th Sublease possible: YES Occupancy Limit: FOUR UNRELATED TENANTS 2537 Spruce consists of the original house on the property and a 3-unit building that was added onto the back.
1 Unit Available
1941 Pearl Street #302
1941 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
1941 Pearl Street #302 Available 09/01/20 Luxury One Bedroom Condo For Rent Downtown - Walk To The Best Of Boulder - Downtown Pearl Street executive loft condo with incredible Flatiron views and easy walking to the best of Boulder.
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1180 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
22 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,695
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1048 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
7 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
7 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
1 Unit Available
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
950 sqft
4 Bedrooms
You’ll love the quiet convenience of these clean and spacious apartments. With covered and off-street parking available, and so much else nearby, it’s easy to live your life on foot or bike.
10 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
705 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience
