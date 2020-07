Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage

Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience of downtown life without sacrificing space, your wallet, or your privacy. This quiet North Boulder community has flexible pet policies, mountain views, and covered parking – which are a daily reminder of why you call this home, but hop on the bike path or zip down 28th street to remember why you love to get out! Call a Four Star leasing specialist to see the Valencia and find a little piece of Boulder to call your own.