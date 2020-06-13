232 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO

Moving to Gunbarrel

You'll quickly learn that the demand for housing in this small but resourceful community is unrelenting. Gunbarrel's real estate offers decent prices and differs in multifaceted ways from its backyard brother -- Boulder. Construction of new homes is growing, and apartment complexes are springing up everywhere to fill a need. So, before going about your apartment search understand the flavor of this self-determined town.

The Housing Spectrum

So what's the latest with this town? New apartments are developing, everywhere! For example, the 68-unit rental properties at Lookout Road are new construction at the King Soopers shopping center. There is mixed-used residential housing at the southwest corner of Gunpark Drive and Lookout Road.

Whether you seek studio apartments, rental homes or condos, something is here to suit your liking. And the community fits a variety of budgets and is essentially cheaper than Boulder.

Apartment Tip

Now, how good is your hearing decibel? Just so you know, if you can't tolerate the tinkering engines of our modern times, it's probably best to stay away from housing for rent in the far north of Gunbarrel. Although they are closer to the Diagonal Highway for fast commute access, the northernmost communities are closer to the train tracks that run parallel to the Diagonal.