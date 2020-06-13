232 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO📍
Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in.
You'll quickly learn that the demand for housing in this small but resourceful community is unrelenting. Gunbarrel's real estate offers decent prices and differs in multifaceted ways from its backyard brother -- Boulder. Construction of new homes is growing, and apartment complexes are springing up everywhere to fill a need. So, before going about your apartment search understand the flavor of this self-determined town.
The Housing Spectrum
So what's the latest with this town? New apartments are developing, everywhere! For example, the 68-unit rental properties at Lookout Road are new construction at the King Soopers shopping center. There is mixed-used residential housing at the southwest corner of Gunpark Drive and Lookout Road.
Whether you seek studio apartments, rental homes or condos, something is here to suit your liking. And the community fits a variety of budgets and is essentially cheaper than Boulder.
Apartment Tip
Now, how good is your hearing decibel? Just so you know, if you can't tolerate the tinkering engines of our modern times, it's probably best to stay away from housing for rent in the far north of Gunbarrel. Although they are closer to the Diagonal Highway for fast commute access, the northernmost communities are closer to the train tracks that run parallel to the Diagonal.
The town lies in the northeasterly section of Boulder and covers 6.4 square miles of land space. Though intimate, each neighborhood offers unique services, change of atmosphere and distinct commuting range. You can live closer to the spoils of Boulder or further east, near a tapestry of hilly terrains, plantation and open space. It's your call.
Heatherwood Drive: This area is east of Boulder, and only a one-minute drive from the core of Gunbarrel. Heatherwood is a bit removed from the Country Club enclave, so apartments are more economical, and it is right within walking distance to Heatherwood park and Rocky Mountain Food Express.
Roaring Fork Trail: Roaring Fork Trail is 2.2 miles north of town and close to Boulder Country Club. These are nice quality homes, a little noisy near the railroad track, but otherwise a good place to plan your move. The Coffee Syndicate and King Soopers are in the area.
Old Post Road: This neighborhood is within the Gunbarrel Green community, a covenant group of neighborhoods (consisting of 315 homes) with a separate HOA (home owner's association). If you are looking for newer homes, many in this area were built in the late '80s and early '90s. For dining ideas, Yurihana Sushi Bar and Bogey's Eatery and Spirits are close by.
Gunbarrel is a bedroom suburban community having the advantages of sharing space with one of the largest counties in the state. Its small land area allows residents to walk or drive short distances to the school district, country club, supermarket or restaurants. Every now and again, the tranquility of the town is broken. And somewhere, off in the distance, a train chugs along, hoots its 'siren' for good measure (it is a federal regulations thing!) and disappears into a tunnel; not ideal for light sleepers but certainly a reminder that this community moves to a different sort of beat.