Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

232 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4763 white rock cir E
4763 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit E Available 07/02/20 Updated 2 bed 2 bath with loft, garage & balcony - Property Id: 161654 Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with balcony & a loft for rent. Free off-street parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
3559 sqft
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4471 Driftwood Pl
4471 Driftwood Place, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
896 sqft
4471 Driftwood Pl Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE5823345)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1
7430 Singing Hills Court, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
7430 Singing Hills Court, Unit B1 Available 06/17/20 Cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Gunbarrel! Available June 16th! - This cozy condo is clean and updated with new flooring throughout, slate tile bathroom enclosure, newer vanity, counter top,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7422 Clubhouse Road
7422 Clubhouse Road, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1538 sqft
Gorgeous Gunbarrel Townhome in Boulder Country Club! - This townhome has everything you need to live in Boulder! Lots of light, spacious bedrooms, end unit, plenty of privacy and all the amenities! Large eat in kitchen, upgraded with stainless

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4730 Devonshire Street
4730 Devonshire Street, Gunbarrel, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2500 sqft
4730 Devonshire Street Available 07/01/20 Wonderful, spacious 5 bedroom family home in the Heatherwood Neighborhood - Large trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard, and a corner lot place the property in a beautiful setting.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
4444 Glencove Place
4444 Glencove Place, Gunbarrel, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1600 sqft
4444 Glencove Place Available 04/11/20 Amazing Location! 3BR/2BA, living areas, great backyard, garage, more! - Rental homes in this neighborhood are few and far between so you don't want miss this 3BR/2BA home! Features: - New washer/dryer in

Last updated December 17 at 08:33am
Heatherwood
1 Unit Available
7885 Greenbriar Cir
7885 Greenbriar, Gunbarrel, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1010 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5126 Williams Fork Trail #206
5126 Williams Fork Trail, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Boulder, Colorado Condo For Rent! Very Spacious and Light Unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condo Community! - Very spacious and light unit in Gunbarrel in the Stonegate Condos, pets negotiable! Great condo in Gunpark area, near shopping.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8060 Niwot Rd #35
8060 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8060 Niwot Rd #35 Available 08/01/20 Avail. AUG. 1st in charming Niwot CO ** 1 bdrm Condo - This is a beautiful, quiet one bedroom condo located in the heart of Niwot. Walking distance to bus line, shopping center, open space trails and bike paths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8050 Niwot Road # 2
8050 Niwot Road, Niwot, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
700 sqft
8050 Niwot Road # 2 Available 07/10/20 Upgraded Downtown Niwot 2 Bedroom Condo - This fully updated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo; walking distance to downtown Niwot, great schools, parks and trails.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5708 Table Top Court
5708 Table Top Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2500 sqft
Bright, Lofty 3 bed/2.5 bath House in Gunbarrel - Available NOW! - This lovely house is in a peaceful neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just steps away from a jogging trail.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,635
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
29 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
14 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.
City GuideGunbarrel
The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.

Gunbarrel moves to the rhythm of its own beat. It's neither a city, nor village, nor township; folks here enjoy that signature presence. Some community dwellers describe it as a suburban subdivision of the city of Boulder. You can hardly tell the separation of the two communities since trailing parts of 'town' lie within the hub of Boulder. For the most part, Gunbarrel's real estate and neighborhoods are annexed to miles of tranquil golf courses, rivers and agricultural land space; it's one of the reasons it has that nest-egg appeal. The 9,263 residents who live here see their town as much more than a retreat or neighborhood of Boulder; they see it as a unique home town, flourishing with career options and with a bit of mystery thrown in.

Moving to Gunbarrel

You'll quickly learn that the demand for housing in this small but resourceful community is unrelenting. Gunbarrel's real estate offers decent prices and differs in multifaceted ways from its backyard brother -- Boulder. Construction of new homes is growing, and apartment complexes are springing up everywhere to fill a need. So, before going about your apartment search understand the flavor of this self-determined town.

The Housing Spectrum

So what's the latest with this town? New apartments are developing, everywhere! For example, the 68-unit rental properties at Lookout Road are new construction at the King Soopers shopping center. There is mixed-used residential housing at the southwest corner of Gunpark Drive and Lookout Road.

Whether you seek studio apartments, rental homes or condos, something is here to suit your liking. And the community fits a variety of budgets and is essentially cheaper than Boulder.

Apartment Tip

Now, how good is your hearing decibel? Just so you know, if you can't tolerate the tinkering engines of our modern times, it's probably best to stay away from housing for rent in the far north of Gunbarrel. Although they are closer to the Diagonal Highway for fast commute access, the northernmost communities are closer to the train tracks that run parallel to the Diagonal.

Gunbarrel Neighborhoods

The town lies in the northeasterly section of Boulder and covers 6.4 square miles of land space. Though intimate, each neighborhood offers unique services, change of atmosphere and distinct commuting range. You can live closer to the spoils of Boulder or further east, near a tapestry of hilly terrains, plantation and open space. It's your call.

Heatherwood Drive: This area is east of Boulder, and only a one-minute drive from the core of Gunbarrel. Heatherwood is a bit removed from the Country Club enclave, so apartments are more economical, and it is right within walking distance to Heatherwood park and Rocky Mountain Food Express.

Roaring Fork Trail: Roaring Fork Trail is 2.2 miles north of town and close to Boulder Country Club. These are nice quality homes, a little noisy near the railroad track, but otherwise a good place to plan your move. The Coffee Syndicate and King Soopers are in the area.

Old Post Road: This neighborhood is within the Gunbarrel Green community, a covenant group of neighborhoods (consisting of 315 homes) with a separate HOA (home owner's association). If you are looking for newer homes, many in this area were built in the late '80s and early '90s. For dining ideas, Yurihana Sushi Bar and Bogey's Eatery and Spirits are close by.

Living in Gunbarrel

Gunbarrel is a bedroom suburban community having the advantages of sharing space with one of the largest counties in the state. Its small land area allows residents to walk or drive short distances to the school district, country club, supermarket or restaurants. Every now and again, the tranquility of the town is broken. And somewhere, off in the distance, a train chugs along, hoots its 'siren' for good measure (it is a federal regulations thing!) and disappears into a tunnel; not ideal for light sleepers but certainly a reminder that this community moves to a different sort of beat.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gunbarrel?
The average rent price for Gunbarrel rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,590.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gunbarrel?
Some of the colleges located in the Gunbarrel area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gunbarrel?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gunbarrel from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

