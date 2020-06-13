Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
North Broadway - Holiday
9 Units Available
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,635
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
804 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups, as well as patios or balconies. Playground and pool available. Close to Violet Park and Foothills Community Park. Minutes from Shining Mountain Waldorf School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Gunbarrel
14 Units Available
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1002 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,655
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1074 sqft
We have adopted virtual leasing and have the option of a site self - guided tour by appointment. Please call our office for more details. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whittier
16 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,492
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Transit Village
28 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,872
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1056 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Gunbarrel
37 Units Available
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,396
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
8 Units Available
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,843
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1005 sqft
Colorful apartments in North Boulder. Near Sale Lake. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated with in-unit fireplaces. Tenants have access to private community yoga studio and dog park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Foothills
25 Units Available
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,725
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Table Mesa North
20 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,435
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
903 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Gunbarrel
34 Units Available
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,123
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
900 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Foothills
22 Units Available
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,629
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1116 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
North Broadway - Holiday
19 Units Available
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,671
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1096 sqft
Numerous floor plans available in this modern apartment building. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub, parking and package-receiving service. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Transit Village
11 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,050
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Hill
24 Units Available
The Parker off Pearl
1155 Marine Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,795
683 sqft
The Parker off Pearl is a sophisticated building right here in the heart of downtown Boulder and steps from CU Boulder campus.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Boulder
2 Units Available
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,793
1208 sqft
The best of downtown loft living in gorgeous, entertainment-rich Boulder, CO. Units have fantastic views of the surrounding mountains. Interiors are upgraded with modern kitchens and flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goss - Grove
11 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,780
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
11 Units Available
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Who says grad students, young professionals and all residential renters alike can’t afford a Boulder apartment with new finishes, and still walk to your gym, your grocery store, out to dinner or a nearby park? The Valencia gives you the convenience

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Table Mesa North
1 Unit Available
3225 Dover Drive
3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2250 sqft
Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
5882 Orchard Creek Lane
5882 Orchard Creek Lane, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2197 sqft
Come check out this bright and spacious home in Gunbarrel! This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a huge three car garage, and a beautiful backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Whittier
1 Unit Available
1850 22nd Street
1850 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
855 sqft
Come tour this awesome condo located in the heart of Downtown Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and extra storage located outside of the unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Frasier Meadows
1 Unit Available
530 Mohawk Drive
530 Mohawk Drive, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
964 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Glenwood Grove - North Iris
1 Unit Available
3189 Westwood Court
3189 Westwood Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
Excellent location just off the Elmers Two Mile bike path with easy access to all Boulder has to offer. Flatirons views. Light and Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse with brand new master suite.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
2510 Juniper Avenue #3
2510 Juniper Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Immaculately Clean 2-bedroom 1-bath Townhouse with 1000 Sq Ft for Rent in Boulder - This townhouse is immaculately clean with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living area is bright and airy with cathedral ceilings and a full row of skylights.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hartford-Yale
1 Unit Available
805 HARTFORD DR
805 Hartford Drive, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1405 sqft
805 HARTFORD DR Available 08/12/20 805 Hartford - Table Mesa - Available: 8/12/20 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style house in the Table Mesa area. The house has hardwood floors, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.
City Guide for Boulder, CO

Oh you poor thing! You're moving to Boulder, Colorado! I feel so bad for you! How are you ever going to survive in this beautiful, scenic city that has been consistently ranked by a variety of sources as one of the best places in the world to live ever? Dry your tears, and let's find you an apartment, you lucky jerk.

Boulder is located on the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a little over an hour drive to the entrance of the national park, and about 30 minutes northwest of Denver. The hulking, snow-topped silhouettes of the Flatiron formations can be seen throughout town. The air is crisp and clean, and the art and music scene thriving.

So, what are you going to do in Boulder? Well, if you're an outdoorsy type, you'll have plenty of year-round activities available to you. Boulder's dry climate means the sun is out pretty much all the time. Snowfall and cold temperatures during the winter make Boulder a winter sports paradise, and things really heat up during the summer months, making the city great for hiking, biking and swimming.

If you're more of an indoor type, don't worry! Foodies will love the city's beloved farmer's market in the downtown area, and the plethora of haute cuisine offered throughout town. Boulder also has a variety of cultural events and institutions, including several film festivals and music venues.

Having trouble with Craigslist Boulder? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boulder, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boulder renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

