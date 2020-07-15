/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
13 Studio Apartments for rent in Boulder, CO
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
25 Units Available
Transit Village
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,731
606 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
40 Units Available
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,670
590 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
33 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,199
415 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped GE kitchens, spacious closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy community features such as 24-hour gym, on-site laundry, clubhouse and pool. Smoke-free community. Pet-friendly. Close to Highway 199 and dining venues.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
21 Units Available
Table Mesa North
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
16 Units Available
East Foothills
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,609
440 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near the Boulder Creek Path. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Community has swimming pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly community with assigned parking spaces available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
Baseline Sub
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
7 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,582
562 sqft
Close to Highway 119 and a short drive from Boulder Municipal Airport. Stylish community features a fire pit, a courtyard, a hot tub and a pool with terrace. Homes have designer kitchen appliances and closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,490
598 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
96 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,325
484 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
Interlocken
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
143 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,358
568 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Delo
1140 Cannon St, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,425
462 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also still available. Please contact our leasing team to schedule your personalized tour today.
