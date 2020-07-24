/
/
/
baseline
Last updated July 24 2020 at 7:01 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Baseline, Boulder, CO
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
25 Units Available
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
371 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
1 of 14
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2800 Sundown Lane #J308
2800 Sundown Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1468 sqft
2800 Sundown Lane #J308 Available 08/14/20 Spacious Gold Run Condo with Great Finishes and Lots of Amenities - Nice and spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath unit in the Gold Run Condominium Complex, great finishes, two levels, tons of light, awesome decks, 3
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2810 Cordry Ct
2810 Cordry Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1650 sqft
Available 09/20/20 Available 9/20/2020 Close to CU Campus, Rest. - Property Id: 320118 3 bdrm 2 bath Furnished or Unfurnished, Washer & Dryer included. Large sunroom & Deck. Private parking in the back, Pets are accepted upon approval.
1 of 11
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2955 E College Avenue #143
2955 College Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
600 sqft
2955 E College Avenue #143 Available 08/03/20 Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado - Property East of Campus, located just off of the University of Colorado, Boulder campus.
1 of 4
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2950 Bixby Lane
2950 Bixby Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
I am currently a tenant at kensington apartments near CU Boulder Campus. I am looking for anyone interested in a one bedroom apartment for $1,400. The apartment has a nice quiet community. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 12
Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
805 29th Street #351
805 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
805 29th Street #351 Available 08/16/20 2 bed corner unit condo available at Spanish Towers - This Spanish Towers condo is a corner unit. It has a huge patio and everything is new including the floors, kitchen, appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 24 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2915 Baseline Road
2915 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
400 sqft
Cozy, well-designed units with updated finishes. Most options include dishwashers, in-unit laundry, vinyl plank flooring, and kitchen islands.
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 01:55 PM
1 Unit Available
965 30th Street - D
965 30th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom located just two blocks east of CU. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, off-street parking. For more information, or to set up a showing, please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.
Results within 1 mile of Baseline
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
$
9 Units Available
The View on 26th
1853 26th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,528
1345 sqft
Units feature open concept living areas, complete stainless steel or black appliance packages, in-unit laundry and personal balconies or patios. Residents can enjoy scenic city and mountain views, community BBQ/grill and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
$
14 Units Available
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,440
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 24 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,737
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1079 sqft
Open floor plans with hardwood floors and modern design. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Tenants have access to media room and on-site coffee bar. Community has its own yoga studio. Near SH-157.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
11 Units Available
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
815 sqft
Completely renovated to fit your Boulder lifestyle, 2121 Canyon offers modern studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Central Boulder, with fresh new features indoors and out.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 06:44 PM
4 Units Available
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
780 sqft
Creek-front living! These units, located at Madeline Creek, have everything you could need: a great location, HUGE living space, creek-side outdoor patios, spacious bedrooms, pet-friendly and so much more! You can walk to class, the Transit Center,
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
5 Units Available
Goss22
1707 22nd Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
540 sqft
Welcome home to Goss22 Apartments! These one bedroom units offer modern kitchen and bathroom remodels, new hardwood flooring throughout and full appliance packages.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 24 at 06:45 PM
4 Units Available
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
2000 Walnut is more than an apartment building – it's a community. We offer extensive outdoor living spaces to encourage socializing and resident interaction and high-quality finishes for a modern lifestyle.
1 of 3
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
820 39th Street
820 39th Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1080 sqft
820 39th Street Available 08/10/20 Lovely Three Bedroom Home in East Boulder! - Available August 10th! - Come tour this great home located in East Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,080 square feet of livable
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
310 Bates Ave
310 Bates Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
310 Bates Ave Available 07/29/20 Amazing 3BD/1.5BA South Boulder Home with tons of extra space! - Look no further! This 3BD/1.5BA home has tons of extra space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3693 Chase Ct
3693 Chase Court, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
3693 Chase Ct Available 08/01/20 AMAZING NEWLY REMODELED HOME ON MARTIN ACRES! - 2,800 sqft house for rent in Martin Acres. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including a master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3313 Madison Ave T211
3313 Madison Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
636 sqft
Unit T211 Available 07/27/20 Fantastic Campus Condo! - Property Id: 309749 Location, location, location! Don't miss out on this open-floor plan apartment, located one block East of CU Main Campus and across the street from the CU East Campus.
1 of 43
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3790 Colorado Avenue #F
3790 Colorado Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1386 sqft
Immaculate, bright and sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent at Wellman Creek! - Immaculate, bright and sunny 3 Bedroom Townhome for Rent at Wellman Creek with main floor master! New stainless appliances in 2019, and new paint, carpet and beautiful
1 of 29
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2023 sqft
Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
3301 Arapahoe Avenue #307
3301 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,150
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Luxury Peloton Industrial Loft-style Condo for Rent in the Heart of Boulder - Unit is located on the 3rd floor with amazing amenities including but not limited to; year round heated swimming pool, 2 jacuzzi, pool table, movie theater, fire
1 of 19
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2930 Bluff Street #313
2930 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1023 sqft
2930 Bluff Street #313 Available 08/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Central Boulder! - Available August 11th! - Come tour this great condo located in the Heart of Central Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and
1 of 7
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2655 Mapleton Avenue #304
2655 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Boulder Apartment for Rent with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows and Views of the Mountains - This is a beautiful and sunny 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with floor to ceiling windows and views of the mountains.
