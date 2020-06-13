378 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO

Keeping Busy

Aside from the indoor golf center, athletic fields, hiking trails, and mountains, there are endless possibilities for community based entertainment. Enjoy concerts in the park and the Erie Town Fair and Balloon Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors each summer. Between the balloon launch and the Garage Rats Car Club show, there is something for everyone.

The award-winning Erie Community Center hosts events year-round, and there are opportunities to play just about any organized sport you can think of -- and some you have never heard of. The Erie Historical Society also has a calendar of events, headlined by the annual Erie Biscuit Day. Beer lovers will be delighted to learn that there is a new arrival to the annual events calendar: a celebration of local breweries, which gives attendees the chance to sample innovative sudsy creations.

In a suburban town of just over 21,000 people, it's no surprise that the community is close-knit. After all, there are only 7,000 total households. Constant good weather and a wealth of natural wonders means your neighbors are out and about far more than in frigid New England. You are sure to find familiar faces when you stop for a sandwich at the Smiling Moose Deli or grab a bite at the Lazy Dog Sports Bar and Grill.