378 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO📍
A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.
If you are planning a move, start your home or condo for rent search as early as possible. Erie is such a friendly, welcoming place to live that vacancy rates are extremely low. When apartment rentals do become available, they are snapped up quickly, because nearly all of the homes in Erie are single-family residences.
When you do find your dream home, you are likely to notice how shiny and new it is. The vast majority of buildings in Erie were constructed in the past 20 years, so you get to enjoy modern architecture and amenities. Sure, old houses have character, but new ones need fewer repairs -- and character is cold comfort when the toilet stops working at 3 a.m.
Town Center: Living downtown is a little livelier than living in other neighborhoods, and the feeling is more suburban than rural. There are a variety of housing options, depending on your preference. Here you are likely to find townhouses, all bills paid apartments, and serviced apartments. Some of the city's best restaurants are nearby, including the delicious Mexican flavors of Azteca.
East Erie: If your motto is "bigger is better," East Erie is perfect for you. The neighborhood has a rural feel to it, and most of the homes are large single-family houses. Unlike other parts of the city, these buildings are between 40 and 70 years old, so if you really crave that older-home character, you are going to love it here. Homes rent for higher-than-average prices here because there aren't many vacancies.
West Erie: The West Erie neighborhood is conveniently located right on Route 287, which means easy access to nearby cities and the Denver International Airport. There is some variety in the types of housing available, so if you are looking to rent an apartment in Erie, you might find a gem here.
South Erie: If you are looking for high-rise apartment living or efficiency and 1 bedroom apartments for rent, your best bet is to start your search in South Erie. The vacancy rate is a little higher, so your chances of finding a perfect place are a lot better. As an extra bonus, the Colorado National Golf Club is right in the center of this part of town, so ready your clubs.
Aside from the indoor golf center, athletic fields, hiking trails, and mountains, there are endless possibilities for community based entertainment. Enjoy concerts in the park and the Erie Town Fair and Balloon Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors each summer. Between the balloon launch and the Garage Rats Car Club show, there is something for everyone.
The award-winning Erie Community Center hosts events year-round, and there are opportunities to play just about any organized sport you can think of -- and some you have never heard of. The Erie Historical Society also has a calendar of events, headlined by the annual Erie Biscuit Day. Beer lovers will be delighted to learn that there is a new arrival to the annual events calendar: a celebration of local breweries, which gives attendees the chance to sample innovative sudsy creations.
In a suburban town of just over 21,000 people, it's no surprise that the community is close-knit. After all, there are only 7,000 total households. Constant good weather and a wealth of natural wonders means your neighbors are out and about far more than in frigid New England. You are sure to find familiar faces when you stop for a sandwich at the Smiling Moose Deli or grab a bite at the Lazy Dog Sports Bar and Grill.