Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

378 Apartments for rent in Erie, CO

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
205 Equinox Cir
205 Equinox Circle, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3620 sqft
Beautiful Richmond Ranch Style home within walking distance to Erie Elementary, Middle and High Schools. 4 bedroom, 3 bath with office. Master bedroom, 2nd & 3rd bedroom, office and large laundry room(hook-ups only) located on the first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
31 Jordan Ln
31 Jordan Lane, Erie, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3222 sqft
Beautiful Erie home. 3,222 finished sq ft and 1,446 unfinished sq ft basement. From the front porch, enter into the OPEN CONCEPT formal living room and dining room with high ceilings, solid flooring, and faux blinds with drapery accent.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
2800 Blue Sky Cir
2800 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely, Blue Sky at Vista Ridge 2 bedroom condo on the 2nd floor provides awesome mountain views from both balconies! It is located on the west side of the community conveniently across from the clubhouse, pool, workout facility and mail boxes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842 Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1115 Zodo Avenue
1115 Zodo Avenue, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
3398 sqft
1115 Zodo Avenue Erie, CO 80516 - Beautiful real hardwood flrs throughout main level & stairs of this 3 bed/3 bath home in the desirable Estates at Erie Commons. Gourmet kitchen w/ extended cabinetry, stainless appliances, & huge granite island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
194 Starlight Circle
194 Starlight Circle, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2572 sqft
194 Starlight Circle Available 08/01/20 Sharp 4 bed/3 bath newly built home in Erie, Available May 1! - This home is very new! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and granite counter tops with a large island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1380 Reliance Pl
1380 Reliance Place, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3779 sqft
1380 Reliance Pl Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe - Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Vista Pointe neighborhood. Main floor features a study/office with its own private bath and formal living and dining rooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207
1435 Blue Sky Way, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
1435 Blue Sky Way Unit 8-207 Available 08/01/20 Lovely, Vista Ridge 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo - Live in luxury at a price you can afford! Upgraded with granite countertops, freshly painted, new carpets, stainless steel appliances, 2 sunk-in tubs, walk

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
174 Maxwell Circle
174 Maxwell Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3344 sqft
174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1838 Wilson Circle
1838 Wilson Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1946 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Erie Community - Property Id: 176838 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176838 Property Id 176838 (RLNE5645737)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3412 Harvard Pl
3412 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3435 sqft
Do not miss out on this gorgeous and newer 5 bedroom 3 bath home located in the new Anthem neighborhood in Broomfield.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
756 Gateway Circle
756 Gateway Circle, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1629 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,629 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry for extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
3502 Harvard Pl
3502 Harvard Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
3910 sqft
Available 07/23/20 House for Rent in Broomfield - Property Id: 170670 Ranch floor plan with finished basement. This beautiful home located in Anthem Highlands and everything you need is on the main level .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3942 County Road 1.5
3942 County Road 1.5, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
4738 sqft
3942 County Road 1.5 Erie, CO - Beautiful home located just outside of Old Town Erie. 4738 sq ft home with open floor plan. Kitchen opens into great room and dining room with 2 fireplaces. Tile and wood floors. Formal living room/carpet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1312 sqft
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets. (RLNE4985760)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Washington
33 Units Available
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1290 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1088 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Prana
550 Viridian Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very pet-friendly amenities, including pet waste and wash stations. Near a dog park and various nature trails. Units feature lush views of the Rock Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd, Louisville, CO
Studio
$1,395
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1232 sqft
We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options. Come home to infinite opportunities at Centre Court Apartment Homes. Modern, pet-friendly apartments surrounded by Louisville, Colorado natural beauty.

Median Rent in Erie

Last updated Mar. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Erie is $1,424, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,785.
Studio
$1,220
1 Bed
$1,424
2 Beds
$1,785
3+ Beds
$2,576
City GuideErie
"I am proud to be a resident of Erie. This is where I trained for the Olympics. And because of the good roads and trails in Erie, they helped me prepare for the [Beijing] Olympic Games."- Olympic Gold Medalist and Erie Resident Constantina Tomescu-Dita

A mysterious transformation takes place when you move to Erie: suddenly, you want to be outside. The mountains beckon, the hiking trails call you, and you are driven to experience the town's brand new, 250-meter velodrome -- one of just two dozen nationwide. At first, it may seem that a Stepford Wives-style fitness plot is afoot, but soon you'll be too full of fresh air to worry about it. Just try to stay inside after moving to a place where the sun shines 300 days a year.

Having trouble with Craigslist Erie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Erie

If you are planning a move, start your home or condo for rent search as early as possible. Erie is such a friendly, welcoming place to live that vacancy rates are extremely low. When apartment rentals do become available, they are snapped up quickly, because nearly all of the homes in Erie are single-family residences.

When you do find your dream home, you are likely to notice how shiny and new it is. The vast majority of buildings in Erie were constructed in the past 20 years, so you get to enjoy modern architecture and amenities. Sure, old houses have character, but new ones need fewer repairs -- and character is cold comfort when the toilet stops working at 3 a.m.

Erie's Neighborhoods

Town Center: Living downtown is a little livelier than living in other neighborhoods, and the feeling is more suburban than rural. There are a variety of housing options, depending on your preference. Here you are likely to find townhouses, all bills paid apartments, and serviced apartments. Some of the city's best restaurants are nearby, including the delicious Mexican flavors of Azteca.

East Erie: If your motto is "bigger is better," East Erie is perfect for you. The neighborhood has a rural feel to it, and most of the homes are large single-family houses. Unlike other parts of the city, these buildings are between 40 and 70 years old, so if you really crave that older-home character, you are going to love it here. Homes rent for higher-than-average prices here because there aren't many vacancies.

West Erie: The West Erie neighborhood is conveniently located right on Route 287, which means easy access to nearby cities and the Denver International Airport. There is some variety in the types of housing available, so if you are looking to rent an apartment in Erie, you might find a gem here.

South Erie: If you are looking for high-rise apartment living or efficiency and 1 bedroom apartments for rent, your best bet is to start your search in South Erie. The vacancy rate is a little higher, so your chances of finding a perfect place are a lot better. As an extra bonus, the Colorado National Golf Club is right in the center of this part of town, so ready your clubs.

Keeping Busy

Aside from the indoor golf center, athletic fields, hiking trails, and mountains, there are endless possibilities for community based entertainment. Enjoy concerts in the park and the Erie Town Fair and Balloon Festival, which attracts thousands of visitors each summer. Between the balloon launch and the Garage Rats Car Club show, there is something for everyone.

The award-winning Erie Community Center hosts events year-round, and there are opportunities to play just about any organized sport you can think of -- and some you have never heard of. The Erie Historical Society also has a calendar of events, headlined by the annual Erie Biscuit Day. Beer lovers will be delighted to learn that there is a new arrival to the annual events calendar: a celebration of local breweries, which gives attendees the chance to sample innovative sudsy creations.

In a suburban town of just over 21,000 people, it's no surprise that the community is close-knit. After all, there are only 7,000 total households. Constant good weather and a wealth of natural wonders means your neighbors are out and about far more than in frigid New England. You are sure to find familiar faces when you stop for a sandwich at the Smiling Moose Deli or grab a bite at the Lazy Dog Sports Bar and Grill.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Erie?
In Erie, the median rent is $1,220 for a studio, $1,424 for a 1-bedroom, $1,785 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,576 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Erie, check out our monthly Erie Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Erie?
Some of the colleges located in the Erie area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Erie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Erie from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.

