Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
145 Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO📍
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
9365 Cottonwood Circle
9365 Cottonwood Circle, Frederick, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,145
5043 sqft
Make yourself at home at this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Frederick! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6638 Catalpa Circle
6638 Catalpa Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
844 sqft
6638 Catalpa Circle Available 08/01/20 Brand New Apartment in House. Full Kitchen and Entrance with Private Key! - BRAND NEW 844 sf apartement in the basement of a home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5116 Dvorak Cir
5116 Dvorak Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
824 sqft
This studio apartment is located in the basement of a single family home. All utilities included and street parking on North side. It has it's own private entry on the North side of the house including a small fenced area.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
6286 Taft Street
6286 Taft Street, Frederick, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2005 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Home with Mountain Views. HUGE Backyard. Very Isolated Location. 3 Car Garage, Loft, Fireplace, Built Ins, Master Suite.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
101 Jackson
101 Jackson Drive, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$9,999
1 sqft
mobile home corner lotiP
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
815 Gabriel Court - 1
815 Gabriel Court, Dacono, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1342 sqft
Property proudly offered and managed by Divine Real Estate Group. An equal housing opportunity. To schedule a showing please call Kim at 303- 548-0886 Beautiful 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Home in Dacono. Just minutes to 1-25. 1,342 Sq Ft.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1241 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1759 Phillips Court
1759 Phillips Court, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Erie - Property Id: 64838 Two story house on a cul-de-sac by Country Woods Park in Erie available for rent 8/15.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
706 Meeker Street
706 Meeker Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
SUPER CUTE 3 BED/1 BATH DUPLEX IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - You don't want to miss this updated duplex! Stainless appliances, washer dryer hook-ups, newer carpet, newer paint. This unit has nicely updated. Partially fenced yard and covered carport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Montgomery Drive
256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
256 Montgomery Drive Available 08/24/20 256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - This 2 bedroom home backs up to open space and has some of the best Rocky Mountain views in Erie! It's in a very central location and is within walking distance of the
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1322 South Coffman Street #4
1322 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
1322 South Coffman Street #4 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, CO - 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome for rent in Longmont, just 16 minutes to Boulder and walking distance to park.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10470 Dresden St.
10470 Dresden Street, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1800 sqft
10470 Dresden St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House Available for Rent in Firestone, CO - Situated in a lovely Firestone neighborhood this spacious home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Timber Ct.
919 Timber Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard. 919 Timber Ct - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Detached Garage Main floor large master bedroom & full bath.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1203 S. Coffman Street - 1
1203 South Coffman Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
800 sqft
For rent 1203 S. Coffman St. Unit #1 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, bi-level apartment. Features include: washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, off-street parking. Private back patio with storage.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
174 Maxwell Circle
174 Maxwell Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3344 sqft
174 Maxwell Circle Available 06/08/20 Gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA Erie Home with Mountain Views! - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA home is nestled in the center of a cul-de-sac that backs up to an amazing green belt.
1 of 5
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1269 Trail Ridge Road
1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2235 sqft
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1838 Wilson Circle
1838 Wilson Circle, Erie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1946 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Erie Community - Property Id: 176838 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176838 Property Id 176838 (RLNE5645737)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Frederick area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frederick from include Denver, Aurora, Lakewood, Fort Collins, and Westminster.
