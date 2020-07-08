All apartments in Aurora
5705 N Genoa Way Apt 307
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:36 AM

5705 N Genoa Way Apt 307

5705 North Genoa Way · No Longer Available
Location

5705 North Genoa Way, Aurora, CO 80019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
5 or 17 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

AVAIL 02/07

Stunning 1BR/1BA condo that is light and bright with a living room fireplace, a bedroom with balcony, and walk in closet, Washer and Dryer, A/C, across from Pool, Park, Hot Tub and Work Out Facility.

Appliances included:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Washer/Dryer

Included:
HOA Fees
Water and Sewer
Trash
Community Pool
Snow Removal
Grounds Maintenance

Close To DIA and Public Transportation available.

Sorry, no pets per HOA

To set up a showing, contact Dillon@NewAgeRE.com or (303) 332-4529 !

Please note, we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

