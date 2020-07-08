5705 N Genoa Way Apt 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

5 or 17 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



AVAIL 02/07



Stunning 1BR/1BA condo that is light and bright with a living room fireplace, a bedroom with balcony, and walk in closet, Washer and Dryer, A/C, across from Pool, Park, Hot Tub and Work Out Facility.



Appliances included:

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Washer/Dryer



Included:

HOA Fees

Water and Sewer

Trash

Community Pool

Snow Removal

Grounds Maintenance



Close To DIA and Public Transportation available.



Sorry, no pets per HOA



To set up a showing, contact Dillon@NewAgeRE.com or (303) 332-4529 !



