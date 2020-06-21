All apartments in Aurora
4843 S Eagle Cir

4843 South Eagle Circle · (303) 263-1178
Location

4843 South Eagle Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2028 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single house - Property Id: 291787

House offers:
* No outside maintenance.
* Free access to community pool.
* Small fenced backyard with rose bushes and other spring flowers. You can enjoy the outdoors without worries of watering or mowing!
* 2 car attached garage.
* New washer and dryer, new blinds and drapes, new faucets and shower heads, new bathroom floor, etc
* Walk to Sagebrush park and Sagebrush Elementary school.
* Easy access to Parker Road and Cherry Creek State park and reservoir with so many recreational activities and so many trails for hiking.
* Cherry Creek 5 school district.
* Nice neighborhood with mature landscaping.
* House is facing South, no ice to deal with.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291787
Property Id 291787

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 S Eagle Cir have any available units?
4843 S Eagle Cir has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4843 S Eagle Cir have?
Some of 4843 S Eagle Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 S Eagle Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4843 S Eagle Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 S Eagle Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4843 S Eagle Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4843 S Eagle Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4843 S Eagle Cir does offer parking.
Does 4843 S Eagle Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 S Eagle Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 S Eagle Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4843 S Eagle Cir has a pool.
Does 4843 S Eagle Cir have accessible units?
No, 4843 S Eagle Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 S Eagle Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 S Eagle Cir has units with dishwashers.
