4843 S Eagle Cir

House offers:

* No outside maintenance.

* Free access to community pool.

* Small fenced backyard with rose bushes and other spring flowers. You can enjoy the outdoors without worries of watering or mowing!

* 2 car attached garage.

* New washer and dryer, new blinds and drapes, new faucets and shower heads, new bathroom floor, etc

* Walk to Sagebrush park and Sagebrush Elementary school.

* Easy access to Parker Road and Cherry Creek State park and reservoir with so many recreational activities and so many trails for hiking.

* Cherry Creek 5 school district.

* Nice neighborhood with mature landscaping.

* House is facing South, no ice to deal with.

