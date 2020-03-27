All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 6 2019

231 S Nome Street

231 South Nome Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 South Nome Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
231 S Nome Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bathroom home in Aurora! - Showings for this beautiful property won't begin until September 1st. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome not only is in pristine condition, this home is in the best location to get anywhere quickly in Colorado! With a large master suite, and a great view from your balcony, you can get the best of both indoor and outdoor living. The greatest thing about this home? Washer and Dryer included, a fireplace, and an oversized garage, you get the very best of comfort right at your finger tips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 S Nome Street have any available units?
231 S Nome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 S Nome Street have?
Some of 231 S Nome Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 S Nome Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 S Nome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 S Nome Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 S Nome Street is pet friendly.
Does 231 S Nome Street offer parking?
Yes, 231 S Nome Street offers parking.
Does 231 S Nome Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 S Nome Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 S Nome Street have a pool?
No, 231 S Nome Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 S Nome Street have accessible units?
No, 231 S Nome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 S Nome Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 S Nome Street does not have units with dishwashers.
