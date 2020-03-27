Amenities

231 S Nome Street Available 10/01/19 Beautiful 2 bed, 2 bathroom home in Aurora! - Showings for this beautiful property won't begin until September 1st. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome not only is in pristine condition, this home is in the best location to get anywhere quickly in Colorado! With a large master suite, and a great view from your balcony, you can get the best of both indoor and outdoor living. The greatest thing about this home? Washer and Dryer included, a fireplace, and an oversized garage, you get the very best of comfort right at your finger tips.



