Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room carport hot tub lobby

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes in Aurora, CO 80045 offers new community amenities, and updated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, kitchen island and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with full size washer and dryer, central AC and private balcony or patio. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Conveniently located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, 21 Fitzsimons is a community with a live, work, play environment. It includes a new resort style pool and social deck with grill stations and cabanas, 4,000 square foot dog park, outdoor courtyard with fire pits and games, new and expanded 24 hour fitness center and yoga studio, game room with billiards table and modern demonstration kitchen, theater room and business center. On site retail includes coffee shop, bank, pharmacy, pub restaurant, brewery and floral shop. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Within walking distance to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Denver, and 30 minutes from Denver International Airport. Call us anytime, 24/7, our leasing team is available to help you find your perfect home. Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.