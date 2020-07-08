All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes

Open Now until 7pm
2100 N Ursula St · (443) 400-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO 80045
Fitzsimons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5-117 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 5-155 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 6-255 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-229 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 5-313 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 5-308 · Avail. now

$1,413

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-422 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 5-410 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 5-234 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-151 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,364

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Unit 6-344 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,964

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1292 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
carport
hot tub
lobby
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes in Aurora, CO 80045 offers new community amenities, and updated kitchen and bathrooms in select homes that include stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, kitchen island and wood flooring throughout. Feel at home in one of our spacious floor plans with full size washer and dryer, central AC and private balcony or patio. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Conveniently located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, 21 Fitzsimons is a community with a live, work, play environment. It includes a new resort style pool and social deck with grill stations and cabanas, 4,000 square foot dog park, outdoor courtyard with fire pits and games, new and expanded 24 hour fitness center and yoga studio, game room with billiards table and modern demonstration kitchen, theater room and business center. On site retail includes coffee shop, bank, pharmacy, pub restaurant, brewery and floral shop. We are a smoke free, pet friendly community with no weight limit on dogs. Within walking distance to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Denver, and 30 minutes from Denver International Airport. Call us anytime, 24/7, our leasing team is available to help you find your perfect home. Tour during our extended hours or tour without taking a step. Real time video tours now available! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per appliicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $25/month. Storage cages range from $25-$100 with sizes from 2x6 to 4x10. Covered lot, assigned: $75/month. Covered, reserved carport parking options are available for residents in building 5. Garage lot, assigned: $175/month. Individual personal garages, which are accessible through the lobby, are available for residents in building 5 and 6. Garage lot, assigned: $100/month. Limited reserve garage parking options are available for residents in buldings 1 and 2 in the attached multi-level parking garages.
Storage Details: Detached garage:$50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have any available units?
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes has 47 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have?
Some of 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
