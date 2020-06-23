All apartments in Aurora
17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207

17093 East Tennessee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17093 East Tennessee Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bdrm 1 ba condo w/ central air and wood burning fireplace. Balcony off bedroom. Close to all amenities. Conveniently located minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, Buckley Air Force Base, restaurants, golf courses, and much more.

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,115
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,115
Available Now

(RLNE4571536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have any available units?
17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have?
Some of 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 offer parking?
No, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 does not offer parking.
Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
