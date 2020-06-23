17093 E. Tennessee Dr. Unit 207

Amenities
Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bdrm 1 ba condo w/ central air and wood burning fireplace. Balcony off bedroom. Close to all amenities. Conveniently located minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, Buckley Air Force Base, restaurants, golf courses, and much more.
Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.
Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,115
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,115
Available Now
(RLNE4571536)