Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly parking dog park hot tub playground

Come see why we are so popular! Our spacious, well designed apartment homes have all electric kitchens with refrigerators, dishwashers, disposals, and self-cleaning ovens. All homes have wall to wall carpet, window coverings and lots of closet space. Select units have balconies, ceiling fans and air conditioning units! Our community features a huge heated indoor pool with jacuzzi, sparkling outdoor pool, tennis court, fitness center and a great central Aurora location! We also have laundry facilities, fitness center, internet cafe and lots of off street parking. Cherry Ridge is also located in the Cherry Creek school district. Visit us today and find out why Cherry Ridge is a very special place to live!