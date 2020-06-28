All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

16486 E 14th Pl

16486 East 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16486 East 14th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Milner Properties - Property Id: 151570

Fourplex in North Aurora 2 miles east of 225 and Colfax. Water trash and sewage paid for by landlord. Very quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151570p
Property Id 151570

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16486 E 14th Pl have any available units?
16486 E 14th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16486 E 14th Pl have?
Some of 16486 E 14th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16486 E 14th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16486 E 14th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16486 E 14th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl offer parking?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16486 E 14th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have a pool?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16486 E 14th Pl has units with dishwashers.
