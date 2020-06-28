Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16486 E 14th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16486 E 14th Pl
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16486 E 14th Pl
16486 East 14th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Laredo Highline
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
16486 East 14th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Milner Properties - Property Id: 151570
Fourplex in North Aurora 2 miles east of 225 and Colfax. Water trash and sewage paid for by landlord. Very quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151570p
Property Id 151570
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5221606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have any available units?
16486 E 14th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16486 E 14th Pl have?
Some of 16486 E 14th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16486 E 14th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16486 E 14th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16486 E 14th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl offer parking?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16486 E 14th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have a pool?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have accessible units?
No, 16486 E 14th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16486 E 14th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16486 E 14th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College