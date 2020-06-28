16486 E 14th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Milner Properties - Property Id: 151570



Fourplex in North Aurora 2 miles east of 225 and Colfax. Water trash and sewage paid for by landlord. Very quiet neighborhood.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151570p

Property Id 151570



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5221606)