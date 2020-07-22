/
laredo highline
158 Apartments for rent in Laredo Highline, Aurora, CO
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl, Aurora, CO
Studio
$925
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Chambers Shopping Center, these contemporary apartments are pet-friendly. Grill out in the picnic area or take a dip in the swimming pool.
1340 Idalia Ct, Unit 304
1340 Idalia Court, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
550 sqft
Top-floor, corner-unit apartment! - Off-street Parking - Plank Flooring - Air Conditioning Unit - Laundry Onsite - Only Three Blocks to the Denver Area's Longest Bicycle Path (Highline Canal) Only 5 -7 Minutes by Car: Star K Ranch open space, RTD
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
810 sqft
Updated homes with ceiling fans and patios. Tenants can enjoy two soccer fields, a billiards room and cyber cafe. Close to City Center Park. Right beside I-225.
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
819 sqft
Great location in Aurora, CO just minutes from I-225 and the new Fitzsimons Light Rail Stop. Residents live in units with balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community features pool, fitness center and pet park.
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units have electric kitchens and appliances. There are oversized windows around the apartment to open up the beautiful Rocky Mountain view. Near the Colorado Community College. Many grocery options such as the Bon Faire Market, Dr. Sauce Food Co, and more.
1333 Eagle St
1333 Eagle Street, Aurora, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2156 sqft
1333 Eagle St Aurora - Property Id: 318675 Brick ranch style home over 2000 sq ft. Close to all your schools, CU Anschutz Medical Center, Childrens Hospital, VA Hospital, walk to light rail and bus lines. Well maintained house.
389 Ivory Cir
389 Ivory Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Room for Rent in a beatiful house - Property Id: 317482 Hello Everyone, I am looking to rent out a bedroom in my house. This bedroom has brand new paint and flooring.
14602 E 2nd Ave Bldg C #200
14602 East 2nd Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
982 sqft
Second story two bed two bath apartment home available now! Section 8 accepted, apply now! - Natalia Moriel 720.451.2960 Natalia.Moriel@realatlas.
15162 East 8th Avenue - 1
15162 East 8th Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
800 sqft
-Available Immediately -Section 8 is welcome -This is a Tri-Plex. -Address: Cross Streets are: E 8th Ave and N Chambers Rd. Near I-225 and 6th Ave -Single Family Residence (Tri-Plex property) -2 Bedroom -1 bathroom -Rent: $1375.00 -Deposit: $1375.
14333 E 1st Drive, #208
14333 East 1st Drive, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14333 E 1st Drive, #208 Available 04/03/20 OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Like-New 2bd/2ba Condo with Garage! - This beautiful 2bd/2ba 1,167 sqft. condo in the Cherry Grove Community overlooks the Highline Canal and backs up to open space.
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1329 sqft
Contemporary homes with oversized balconies and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, including a coffee bar, pool and working stations. Near I-70 for a smooth commute. Close to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,059
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
850 sqft
Small, social community. Cozy units with wood-burning fireplaces. Pet-friendly. Within walking distance of shops, schools, the Fitzsimmons Hospital District, and El Dorado Nightclub.
Watermark at First Creek
18493 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1411 sqft
Sleek, newer community that's close to parks and schools. Several floor plan options. Short-term leases available. Homes include private balconies or patios, washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Upscale finishes.
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,460
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,459
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1120 sqft
Awesome, pet-friendly community with bark park, ground level dining, and shopping. Steps from RTD light rail station. Updated apartments with island kitchens, hardwood-style floors, and glass mosaic tile backsplashes.
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
912 sqft
Bright, modern apartments close to I-225, Bicentennial Park, fine dining and large shopping center with Target. Newly remodeled apartments offer hardwood floors, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Amenities on site include pool, playground, BBQs and clubhouse.
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,220
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1583 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$904
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$941
650 sqft
Welcome to Fitz on 14th, where comfort and convenience are found in these lovely Aurora apartments! The beauty of nature envelops this lavish community, providing its residents with the some of the best amenities around.
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
