All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 14152 E Colorado Dr #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
14152 E Colorado Dr #204
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

14152 E Colorado Dr #204

14152 East Colorado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Sable Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14152 East Colorado Drive, Aurora, CO 80012
Sable Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2 bed 2 bath condo near I-225 and Illiff Ave in Aurora - This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features new paint and carpet throughout. Super clean and move in ready unit is conveniently located within minutes of I-225. The master bedroom features a private bath and a large closet.

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
1 Car Garage
Washer & Dryer hookups
New Interior paint
New carpet

Rent $1250
Deposit $1250

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $20 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3464300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have any available units?
14152 E Colorado Dr #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have?
Some of 14152 E Colorado Dr #204's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 currently offering any rent specials?
14152 E Colorado Dr #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 is pet friendly.
Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 offer parking?
Yes, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 offers parking.
Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have a pool?
No, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 does not have a pool.
Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have accessible units?
No, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14152 E Colorado Dr #204 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College